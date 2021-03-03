IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans impressed with Melusi’s patience with Gladys

Fans of Mzansi Magic's Gomora have given props to Melusi (played by Zolisa Xaluva) for the patience and kindness with which he manages to treat his temperamental wife Gladys.

Viewers of the popular show reached a consensus a while back that Gladys (played by Thembi Seete) is generally a really difficult person to live with.

The social worker always insist on “fixing” others and taking in “strays”, but hardly ever applies the same energy to dealing with her own problems.

The latest “situation” in her family has seen Gladys go to a super saiyan level of always arguing, throwing ultimatums and tantrums in conversation with her husband, Melusi.

A “long lost” aunt of Gladys' pitched up at their home and says she wants to make things right with Gladys as she's in her last days and dying from a fatal disease.

Gladys is not interested in the “reconciliation” her aunt seeks and won't open up about her reasons. In all this, she and Melusi haven't managed to conclude one conversation without conflict.

This is why fans of the telenovela, couldn't help but have an “aww” moment when Melusi — who has run out of words to say and things to do to help his wife — joined Gladys as she prayed for a resolution from God on what to do with her aunt Tono.

“When all you can do is kneel with the one you love as they pray. A love language. What Melusi did with Gladys was beautiful,” said one Gomora fan.

“Melusi is a good husband,” added another.

Here are some of the other reactions below: