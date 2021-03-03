Lasizwe moves on: 'To my relationship that lasted for 2 minutes, rest in peace!'

Comedian and YouTuber Lasizwe is ready to bury the past and move on from his recent break-up.

These past few weeks have been straight out of a telenovela for Lasizwe. It started with him being all boo'ed up, then finding out bae was lying about his whereabouts, and now dealing with the post-break-up heartbreak. All of that drama in less than a month!

Just last week, the star shared his heartbreak at the whirlwind romance that ended in tears.

“This world can hurt you. It cuts you deep and leaves a scar. Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart,” said Lasizwe.

However, it seems like the star knows how to mend a broken heart and keep his head held high through the tough times. Opening up on his Twitter account, Lasizwe said that he finally got his mojo back after the whole ordeal.

“To my relationship that lasted for two minutes: Rest in peace! It was good while it lasted! I got my smile back. No tears left to cry” said Lasizwe.