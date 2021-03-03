Lasizwe moves on: 'To my relationship that lasted for 2 minutes, rest in peace!'
Comedian and YouTuber Lasizwe is ready to bury the past and move on from his recent break-up.
These past few weeks have been straight out of a telenovela for Lasizwe. It started with him being all boo'ed up, then finding out bae was lying about his whereabouts, and now dealing with the post-break-up heartbreak. All of that drama in less than a month!
Just last week, the star shared his heartbreak at the whirlwind romance that ended in tears.
“This world can hurt you. It cuts you deep and leaves a scar. Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart,” said Lasizwe.
However, it seems like the star knows how to mend a broken heart and keep his head held high through the tough times. Opening up on his Twitter account, Lasizwe said that he finally got his mojo back after the whole ordeal.
“To my relationship that lasted for two minutes: Rest in peace! It was good while it lasted! I got my smile back. No tears left to cry” said Lasizwe.
To my relationship that lasted for 2 minutes:— Swirie (@lasizwe) February 28, 2021
REST IN PEACE! it was good while it lasted! #IGotMySmileBack #NoTearsLeftToCry pic.twitter.com/g1pfjIph67
Lasizwe's stans are happy the star is healing from his messy break up.
Check out some the reactions from Twitter:
I hope this whole Mess will be available on Fake it till you make it pic.twitter.com/Sso0Nur3mJ— Masi 🏳️🌈 (@kweenmasi) February 28, 2021
Proud of u dude.. U can't wallow in self pity forever— IG: drey_kuda (@audreymanyika) February 28, 2021
Date, have fun and enjoy umjolo while you at it. Show off if you want to and if it ends it ends. We cry of cause but after that pick yourself up and live life like you was never hurt swirie😘allow new love and happiness. Life is short.— Nelisiwe Nhlapho (@snack_barbie17) March 1, 2021
Oh my gosh!!! Are we still talking about this? 🙄 you dated, he lied, you broke up. There is nothing special about your case, at all!!— _morningstar🔱 (@jezile_sam) March 1, 2021
Good riddance to bad rubbish!! You will find someone who will value you darling ❤️❤️❤️— Lavauran 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@lavauran) February 28, 2021
Your outfit is to die for!!
You’re still hurt wena! Ngeke ukhulume kanje pic.twitter.com/yFAmqEadNJ— YT: Banele Shezi (@BaneleSidney) February 28, 2021
The star's split from his nameless bae made headlines after he introduced their relationship on Valentine's Day.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Fake it 'Til You Make It reality show star revealed that he had bought his partner a plane ticket to Cape Town, only to bump into him later at the club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
He was open about the “betrayal”, saying that he wants to be frank with his fans about the realities of his heartbreak.
“The reason I’m being transparent with people is that I am quite tired of sugar-coating things, claiming how I am sad because of the ‘long distance’ while I’m out here looking like a crybaby. I wanted people to understand why I’m crying,” said Lasizwe.