‘My freckles and I were in disbelief!’ - Hulisani Ravele on viral campaign for her to host the Saftas

‘I’ll never win a popularity contest if I had to go up against many of my peers, but a pure talent and execution contest? Mas’ambe!’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 March 2021 - 11:00
Tweeps want to see Hulisani Ravele host the #Saftas15 this year.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

What began as a “random” tweet by media personality Hulisani Ravele turned into a full-blown social media campaign that gained momentum and ended up on the Twitter trends list as Mzansi agreed #HulisaniMustHostSaftas15.

On Monday Hulisani expressed her desire to host the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas). The tweet gained traction when entertainment blogger Phil Mphela endorsed Hulisani and began the hashtag to start a campaign for her to get the gig.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE while she watched the hashtag gain momentum on Tuesday, Hulisani expressed her disbelief at the “unexpected” turn of events.

“My freckles and I were in disbelief! Last night when I tweeted, I was just manifesting out loud. I honestly did not expect what I am seeing right now.

“I am so insanely humbled and grateful. To be showered with such love and positivity and so many people wanting this for me is mind-blowing. For so many people to genuinely just want me to win in life is deeply humbling and affirming,” she said.

The Saftas organisers were only at the stage of looking for the right production company to bring the show to life this year. The tender hasn’t been awarded yet and therefore the hosting gig isn’t up for grabs yet.

However, Hulisani’s supporters were hopeful she would eventually bag the gig and they made sure to say so under the hashtag so Saftas know who they wanted her as their host this year.

Hulisani explained why she felt she was worthy of the coveted hosting gig.

“I have been in the entertainment industry since I was nine. The Saftas are a platform which awards and pays homage to the very industry I have called home for 24 years and to be a part of that not only feels right but would be an honour for me. I have the aptitude. It’s just about being given the opportunity. I’ll never win a popularity contest if I had to go up against many of my peers, but a pure talent and execution contest? Mas’ambe!” she said.

The child star’s fans and industry mates jumped on board to show their support for the cause.

TV presenter Andile Ncube and reality TV star Lasizwe took to Twitter to share thoughts on how deserving they think Hulisani is of the Saftas gig.

Read their tweets below:

Hulisani took to Twitter express her gratitude for all the love and support. She admitted the outpouring of love left her deeply emotional and she was grateful beyond words.

Here’s a tweet summing up her day:

