WATCH | Forget, groove! Ringo Madlingozi just shut down Malema’s 40th birthday party

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
03 March 2021 - 10:00
Ringo Madlingozi serenaded guests at the party.
Image: Instagram/ Ringo Madlingozi
Image: Instagram/ Ringo Madlingozi

EFF leader Julius Malema celebrated his 40th birthday this week with a special celebration and award-winning muso Ringo Madlingozi was there to set the mood.

Ringo is a close friend of Julius, having also served as an EFF MP.

Julius took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of the intimate birthday party thrown for him, with Ringo featuring front and centre.

Forget the stage, Ringo was jiving and leading singalongs with guests as they prepared for a fancy dinner.

Soon the mood all changed as guests stood up and danced along to the music.

It was a proper bash and had guests in fits of laughter and excitement.

Ringo even posed with the birthday boy, who was all smiles. And was that Dali Mpofu singing along at the top of his voice?

Within a few minutes, all guests were holding hands and singing together.

Now that is how you have a party!

Where can we hire Ringo for our next bash?

