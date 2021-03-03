WATCH | Master KG sold out a show in Ethiopia and it left him in his feels!

After being stuck at home during the prime of his music career thanks to Covid-19 Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is finally travelling the world and selling out shows!

After waiting for a while to have his passport stamped, thanks to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Master KG recently began accepting international gigs and travelling to other countries to finally witness the powerful effect Jerusalema has abroad.

The musician recently took to Twitter to share the news that he had sold out a show in Ethiopia and shared amazing visuals from there.

“Sold out show in Ethiopia yesterday! Big thanks to all my fans for showing up in huge numbers ... Jerusalema is our home,” he captioned the video.

Watch videos from what looks like an electrifying night below: