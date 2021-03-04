Here's why Dr Malinga is trending after Twitter dealt with 'fake' Dr Chauke!

Twitter FBI discovered a tweep they thought was a medical practitioner is only a doctor by name and “Dr Chauke” was dealt with quite harshly. Now Dr Malinga is trending as tweeps worry 'Black Twitter' will drag him for calling himself a doctor.

Many tweeps were left shook on Wednesday when it was discovered that one of the tweeps previously assumed to be part of #MBBChDegreeTwitter was only a doctor by name. Even though the tweep going by the name Dr Chauke never actually told tweeps he was a qualified medical practitioner, there were times he engaged in discussions on medical topics which convinced many that he knew what he was talking about.

Dr Chauke himself came forward to clear up the “misunderstanding” and set the record straight.

He issued an apology to the esteemed members of 'Black Twitter' and clarified that he was not a qualified doctor but rather an entrepreneur who just chose to call himself Dr Chauke.

“I'm sorry to have maybe made people think I'm a medical Dr. Nope, I'm not that. I'm just a hard worker who enjoys spoiling himself and I would (like to) apologise to everyone who thought I was a doctor, I'm not that I'm an entrepreneur,” he said.