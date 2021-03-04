TshisaLIVE

Here's why Dr Malinga is trending after Twitter dealt with 'fake' Dr Chauke!

LOL! Twitter dealt with a 'fake Dr', now Dr Malinga’s fans are afraid they are coming for him next

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 March 2021 - 10:00
Dr Malinga landed on the Twitter trends list right after Twitter FBI discovered Dr Chauke is a fake doctor.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter FBI discovered a tweep they thought was a medical practitioner is only a doctor by name and “Dr Chauke” was dealt with quite harshly. Now Dr Malinga is trending as tweeps worry 'Black Twitter' will drag him for calling himself a doctor.

Many tweeps were left shook on Wednesday when it was discovered that one of the tweeps previously assumed to be part of #MBBChDegreeTwitter was only a doctor by name. Even though the tweep going by the name Dr Chauke never actually told tweeps he was a qualified medical practitioner, there were times he engaged in discussions on medical topics which convinced many that he knew what he was talking about.

Dr Chauke himself came forward to clear up the “misunderstanding” and set the record straight.

He issued an apology to the esteemed members of 'Black Twitter' and clarified that he was not a qualified doctor but rather an entrepreneur who just chose to call himself Dr Chauke.

I'm sorry to have maybe made people think I'm a medical Dr. Nope, I'm not that. I'm just a hard worker who enjoys spoiling himself and I would (like to) apologise to everyone who thought I was a doctor, I'm not that I'm an entrepreneur,” he said.

However, as with most trends on Twitter, it soon turned into a joke and Dr Malinga was dragged into it.

It didn't take long before Dr Malinga landed on the trends list, as his fans worried the musician would be the next target on Twitter FBI's list.

Even though the musician made it clear a long time ago he was not a doctor by profession, tweeps joked that he, Doc Shebeleza and Dr Khumalo would be 'Black Twitter's' next targets.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dr Malinga has been under the radar since he dropped his Covid-19 inspired song warning people not to take the virus' power and the damage it can cause for granted last year. However, 2020 in itself was a busy year for the musician who also welcomed a set of twins with his wife Boitumelo in May.

The musician's family have welcomed two more boys to the brood and taking to Instagram at the time, he shared a screenshot from his first video call with his wifey and the boys.

Due to strict hospital regulations on account of Covid-19, Malinga was unable to be in the room with his wife. He shared that he got emotional when he saw his baby boys on the phone for the first time. The proud father thanked God that his wife and both kids are healthy.

“Because of this coronavirus I couldn't hold my wife's hand, but our twins are here — thank you Lord, amen,” said an emotional Dr Malinga.

