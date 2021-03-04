LEVELS! Sho Madjozi is on a billboard in Times Square, New York
Musician Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag high abroad as she graces a billboard in Times Square, New York.
In her most recent international triumph that has the nation in awe, the star and her dance crew can be seen on a YouTube Music's Black Voices billboard in commercial hub Times Square, Manhattan.
Taking to Twitter, the John Cena hitmaker celebrated her latest win reminding fans of her beginnings.
“A village girl in Times Square,” said Sho.
A village girl in Time Square #WhatALife ✨🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fDT7bTMGDH— What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 3, 2021
According to YouTube, The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund aims to celebrate the diverse set of voices on its platform.
"#YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is a global, multiyear commitment to uplift and grow black creators and artists on our platform, as well as to produce and acquire new YouTube Original programmes, focusing on racial justice and the black experience,” they said on their website.
The star had her fans filling the replies with congratulations and well wishes. Many thanked her for bringing SA to the global main stage and continuously winning.
Here are some of the responses:
Sho Majozi in freakin’ Time Square!!!! https://t.co/SthLlWVtsP— intro/ambivert.bae🥰 (@b_thandoe_n) March 3, 2021
Well done #GlobalVillage girl. We're so proud of you for putting us on the map. 👏🏽— Ntshiki (@Ntshiki) March 3, 2021
It’s been a long time coming. Your consistency x your lane ... it’s a matter of time till this becomes the new normal ... keep shining .@ShoMadjozi https://t.co/iQJ1OHE9Az— S K V N N Y (@Skinnygenes_TV) March 3, 2021
Now this is Epic! Put South Africa🇿🇦 on the Grand scale, we proud of you💫👏🏽— mau🍀⚜️ (@mau7o7) March 3, 2021
Congrats fire✨🎆Queen👑 ...this is really prideful for us 👏🏾 🇿🇦Africa Hoyessss!!!! 🇿🇼Keep introducing the most tasty vibes of all time @ShoMadjozi— Keika_ndhlovu (@KeikaNdhlovu) March 3, 2021
Other SA celebs have had their faces featured on an international billboard. Earlier this year, DJ Black Coffee had his face lighting city centres in New York and Toronto merely hours after the release of his now-hit album Subconsciously.
Taking to social media, the star basked in the glory of his latest international success.
“It's just over 48 hours since Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all about the world! Big love to the team at Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto!" tweeted Black Coffee.