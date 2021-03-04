MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’

Ahead of her acting debut one of Mzansi’s most loved soapies, reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize can’t wait for her people to see her in action.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, MaMkhize said she didn’t have to audition for the role on Uzalo because she was approached by the production with the opportunity.

“Uzalo approached my PR team and when my PR team presented the idea to me, I felt like let me use this opportunity to give my fans what they want.

“I'm actually feeling excited, dying to see how the final thing eventually came out,” MaMkhize said.

She said she's never considered herself an actor but had participated in school sketches where she had tons of fun so when the opportunity to act presented itself, she couldn’t say no.

“Truth be told it was not something I planned to do. For me, I felt like my fans had been asking me to come back with a season two (of her reality show) or just to their TV screens and I felt this was an opportunity for them to see me because I think I owe them that,” she said.