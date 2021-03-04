WATCH | MaMkhize teaches Andile about the construction business, as the heir of her legacy

Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has shared a heartfelt video expressing her intention to ensure she prepares her son Andile Mpisane to take over from her on all fronts of her businesses when she either retires or dies.

News that the then 19-year-old Andile was appointed CEO of the soccer team MaMkhize owns left Mzansi shook but the businesswoman hit back, saying all her assets will be managed by her one and only heir eventually.

In a video on Instagram, Shauwn shared a trip she and Andile took to the construction site with a few other members of her team. Shauwn expressed her pride in teaching Andile the ropes and her hopes that he would one day take over from her.

“Looking at the progress I am in Umlazi it sometimes make me fulfilled. Taking my son with me, I think it will be an amazing journey because soon enough I will be throwing the mic in this construction industry and it will be an honour for me to take my legacy and send it to my son. Considering where I come from.

“I never thought that one day I will be walking on site with my son, teaching him the ropes. Anyway he was the inspiration that made me to start construction in the first place, so I am thinking I should teach him. So that one day when I am gone he is able to take the legacy,” she said.

Listen to her complete touching monologue below: