AKA to Cassper: 'Someone tell Mama Jack to leave me the f**k alone'

Hip-hop rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest again got into a heated war of words, re-igniting their six-year-old beef.

Considering the boxing match between the two hasn't seen the light of day, AKA and Cassper still haven't found a way to bury the hatchet.

This has resulted in the duo being "triggered" by every little sub-tweet. All it took this time around was a thread containing memes of SA rappers as women, to push the rappers into yet another twar for the books.

A tweep, who admitted he was simply bored, created a thread filled with Photoshopped snaps of SA rappers such as AKA, Cassper, L-Tido, Yanga Chief, DA LES and many others as women, complete with weaves and make-up.

See exhibit A below: