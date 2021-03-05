TshisaLIVE

AKA to Cassper: 'Someone tell Mama Jack to leave me the f**k alone'

AKA and Cassper reignited their beef with a fiery war of words on Twitter ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 March 2021 - 11:30
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Hip-hop rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest again got into a heated war of words, re-igniting their six-year-old beef.  

Considering the boxing match between the two hasn't seen the light of day, AKA and Cassper still haven't found a way to bury the hatchet.

This has resulted in the duo being "triggered" by every little sub-tweet. All it took this time around was a thread containing memes of SA rappers as women, to push the rappers into yet another twar for the books.

A tweep, who admitted he was simply bored, created a thread filled with Photoshopped snaps of SA rappers such as AKA, Cassper, L-Tido, Yanga Chief, DA LES and many others as women, complete with weaves and make-up.

See exhibit A below:

AKA caught wind of another tweep asking who looked better as a female between Cass and AKA.

This is hands down the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” AKA said when he saw the Photoshopped snaps.

Then the rapper responded and said he thought he looked hotter than Cass, who he then nicknamed “Mama Jack”, making reference to the Leon Schuster film.

Things pretty much went downhill from there because Cassper then responded, not only to the memes but he took the twar straight back to the failed boxing match.

The memes are very funny but we are both grown men. Let's leave the memes to the kids & finish what you started by calling me out to a boxing match after swearing at my mother. Back up your words and let's end this long boring beef. It's a great chance to entertainment the fans 2,” Cassper said.

Read the rest of Cassper's thoughts on the matter below:

To which AKA responded with these tweets and then blue-ticked the continued bickering from Cassper's camp and his Megacy.

“Someone tell Mama Jack to leave me the f**k alone. If someone swore at my mom I would fight the ni*** for free ... and it wouldn't be in no ring either.

“If something was supposed to happen it would have happened by now ... we are bored, we are tired, haai no man Mama Jack stop it now,” he said with crying-laughing emojis.

READ MORE

'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength

AKA didn't even flinch though...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA

Cassper doesn't mind if Nadia and AKA work on a song together.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Cassper 'needed' AKA boxing match to 'motivate' him at the gym

Cassper Nyovest alludes that the idea of the boxing match is what helps him to work out and stay fit!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Tweeps 'fed up' with AKA and Cassper’s boxing match back-and-forth

Cassper and AKA, Mzansi is waiting!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Bokaba opens up about almost having her car repossessed TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Meikie's favouritism rubs 'Skeem Saam' viewers the wrong way TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X