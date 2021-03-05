TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 March 2021 - 18:00
Businesswoman and reality TV queen Shauwn Mkhize had her 'Uzalo' debut on Thursday night.
Businesswoman and reality TV queen Shauwn Mkhize had her 'Uzalo' debut on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize made her much-anticipated acting debut on SABC1's Uzalo on Thursday and the mixed reactions from fans left the social media streets chaotic!

Uzalo announced last week that the reality TV star would be part of their latest additions as they go into season seven of the soapie. News of MaMkhize's acting debut certainly got tongues wagging on the socials, especially when they found out how she snagged the role.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this week, MaMkhize revealed that she didn't audition for her cameo.

Uzalo approached my PR team and when my PR team presented the idea to me, I felt like let me use this opportunity to give my fans what they want.”

MaMkhize played the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.

Viewers had mixed reactions after she showed up for a brief scene on their screens. Some felt her character was “too close to who she was in real life”, which made it hard for them to judge her acting skills, while others praised her “screen presence”.

Here are some of the reactions that flooded the TL:

Even before the debut MaMkhize was excited for her fans to see her in action.

When asked if she thought her character would win Mzansi over, the businesswoman said, “Just wait and see!”

As Mzansi checked out and judged MaMkhize's acting, she shared some behind the scenes footage and expressed how exciting the whole experience had been for her.

Watch the BTS footage below:

READ MORE

MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’

Shauwn Mkhize is excited about her acting debut
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | MaMkhize teaches Andile about the construction business, as the heir of her legacy

"I am thinking I should teach him, so that one day when I am gone ... one day he is able to take the legacy," said Shauwn.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

MaMkhize joins Uzalo: 'I can't wait for SA to see my hidden talents'

"Not MaMkhize joining Uzalo, chile. Next thing Andile is the lead actor," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

MaMkhize speaks out on 'hate against her family' after Andile is cyberbullied

"There are people who will go out of their way to always talk and say mean things about me and my family, but thina we keep it moving!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Bokaba opens up about almost having her car repossessed TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’ TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Meikie's favouritism rubs 'Skeem Saam' viewers the wrong way TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X