IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’
Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize made her much-anticipated acting debut on SABC1's Uzalo on Thursday and the mixed reactions from fans left the social media streets chaotic!
Uzalo announced last week that the reality TV star would be part of their latest additions as they go into season seven of the soapie. News of MaMkhize's acting debut certainly got tongues wagging on the socials, especially when they found out how she snagged the role.
In a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this week, MaMkhize revealed that she didn't audition for her cameo.
“Uzalo approached my PR team and when my PR team presented the idea to me, I felt like let me use this opportunity to give my fans what they want.”
MaMkhize played the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.
Viewers had mixed reactions after she showed up for a brief scene on their screens. Some felt her character was “too close to who she was in real life”, which made it hard for them to judge her acting skills, while others praised her “screen presence”.
Here are some of the reactions that flooded the TL:
After Mamkhize buying the church 😂 #Uzalo #UzaloSeason7 #FamilyMeeting #level1 pic.twitter.com/I7b9UjekC9— Its.lucky.the.grapher👑📸 (@icapturegrapher) March 4, 2021
I thought Mamkhize will be some Aunt from the village.....she's filthy rich on #Uzalo also. pic.twitter.com/zwNv8dV8IC— Cilea Kunutu (@MrsMagongwa) March 4, 2021
MaMkhize just made her uZalo debut 😂 The industry is officially being sold for ratings.— Khwezi 🧢 (@Khwezi_bass) March 4, 2021
@Uzalo_SABC1 manje mamkhize is not only buying uzalo she's also buying the church auwa😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wc1c5ZRfYJ— lungelo hlophe (@lungelohlophe5) March 4, 2021
#Uzalo is that Mamkhize the person i spotted on uzalo?#Uzalo @Uzalo_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/CWNzzMCKFl— Thoriso Lekgothwane (@Gentlemen_Thori) March 4, 2021
Mamkhize's voice lit👌... Somebody tell that lady her voice rock my soul. am not #uzalo fan but today 😋#mamkhize pic.twitter.com/YVYXWi72rh— The Juce (@juce_the) March 4, 2021
Mamkhize will be acting boujee on Uzalo lol she just can't be normal.— Walahi 🇿🇦 (@mzamogalore) March 4, 2021
Mamkhize on uZalo ❤️😻, black excellence pic.twitter.com/auuVwoADNq— Musa Njomane (@Musa_Njomane) March 4, 2021
Even before the debut MaMkhize was excited for her fans to see her in action.
When asked if she thought her character would win Mzansi over, the businesswoman said, “Just wait and see!”
As Mzansi checked out and judged MaMkhize's acting, she shared some behind the scenes footage and expressed how exciting the whole experience had been for her.
Watch the BTS footage below: