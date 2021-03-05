IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’

Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize made her much-anticipated acting debut on SABC1's Uzalo on Thursday and the mixed reactions from fans left the social media streets chaotic!

Uzalo announced last week that the reality TV star would be part of their latest additions as they go into season seven of the soapie. News of MaMkhize's acting debut certainly got tongues wagging on the socials, especially when they found out how she snagged the role.

In a chat with TshisaLIVE earlier this week, MaMkhize revealed that she didn't audition for her cameo.

“Uzalo approached my PR team and when my PR team presented the idea to me, I felt like let me use this opportunity to give my fans what they want.”

MaMkhize played the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.

Viewers had mixed reactions after she showed up for a brief scene on their screens. Some felt her character was “too close to who she was in real life”, which made it hard for them to judge her acting skills, while others praised her “screen presence”.

Here are some of the reactions that flooded the TL: