LISTEN | Here's why 'eHostela' actor Thobani Nzuza didn't think he'd end up on TV

Many people aren't aware that Thobani had actually been in the industry for more than a decade before he made it to the small screen. The actor explained that after bagging his acting diploma, theatre stole his heart and he never planned to end up on TV.

“I won't lie, when you are into theatre ... first, people like to assume that a professional actor is only the one that's on TV, but that's a lie, because there are professional actors making a living in theatre. For me, personally, when I graduated with my diploma, I didn't want to do TV (jobs).”

Thobani admitted that he also held the view that TV actors lacked passion and were often just there to be “cute” and “sell their muscular bodies” for ratings, fame and a payday.

“When you're into theatre and you are lucky enough to gigs in theatre, we tend to think that TV actors are coconuts. So I didn't want to do TV because I thought I was gonna be one of those 'cheesy' actors ... However, as time went by, I grew and became a man with responsibilities and the luxury to choose? Well, that was demolished and I had to audition for TV,” he said.