TshisaLIVE

LOL! AKA warns fans not to 'fumble the bag' this tax season

05 March 2021 - 08:00
AKA warns fans to secure the bag, asap!
AKA warns fans to secure the bag, asap!
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA has shared advice with fans on how to deal with the 2021 tax filing season.

Taking to Twitter, the Finessin' hitmaker reminded his followers that it's time to start thinking about their taxes as the time approaches for Sars to be knocking on their doors.

He also wanted to make sure that fans are after the rules, and won't be featuring in a five-page exposé about avoiding the taxman!

“It’s tax season y'all!! Make sure you don’t fumble the bag ... stay out of those Sunday papers ya heard!!!" said AKA.

Fans thanked the star for the reminder and had their own thoughts on the topic. Check out some of the responses from tweeps:

The Bhovamania star often takes to TL on money matters, both life lessons and personal grievances.

Last year, when the TL was abuzz with talk about the now-shelved AKA vs Cassper boxing match, the star explained why he hadn't signed the contract at that point.

The Supamega said that the contract requires him to fork out R500k so it took him some time to acquire the money.

“Here’s where we are, the contract hasn’t been signed by EITHER of us. Why? Because I had to go find someone to invest 2 MILLION because they wanted to pay me 500k. Now that I have my money we should be concluding soon,” said AKA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | AKA & Kairo’s young car jamming session is the cutest thing!

AKA made it his mission to give the megacy worthy content this week!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Future Mr and Mrs Forbes: Here's 8 times AKA and Nelli were #CoupleGoals

Are you ready for the wedding?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | AKA surprised fans with the music video for his ‘Finnesin’ single

The verdict is in and the 'Supa Mega' has delivered, as always!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Bokaba opens up about almost having her car repossessed TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Meikie's favouritism rubs 'Skeem Saam' viewers the wrong way TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  5. LottoStar pulls ‘Love Island SA’ sponsorship amid ‘lack of diversity’ outcry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X