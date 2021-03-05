LOL! AKA warns fans not to 'fumble the bag' this tax season

Rapper AKA has shared advice with fans on how to deal with the 2021 tax filing season.

Taking to Twitter, the Finessin' hitmaker reminded his followers that it's time to start thinking about their taxes as the time approaches for Sars to be knocking on their doors.

He also wanted to make sure that fans are after the rules, and won't be featuring in a five-page exposé about avoiding the taxman!

“It’s tax season y'all!! Make sure you don’t fumble the bag ... stay out of those Sunday papers ya heard!!!" said AKA.