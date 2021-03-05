Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during interview

This week Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's infamous relationship again became a topic of conversation after the gqom queen's most recent interview.

Speaking to MacG on his podcast, the star opened up on her various beefs with other celebs, her partying lifestyle and managing her finances after making bank on her hit single Wololo.

The star said she misused the millions she earned from the gqom chart-topper. In hindsight, given the knowledge she has now from growing wiser with age, she said she would have treated her finances much differently.

“When fame came to me, I was still a child. I didn’t know much about saving and when I look back there are many things that make me say, if fame came at the stage I am at now, there are many things I would have done differently,” she said.

Watch the full interview here: