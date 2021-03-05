TshisaLIVE

Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during interview

05 March 2021 - 15:30
Babes and Mampintsha's relationship is again a hot topic on the TL!
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

This week Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's infamous relationship again became a topic of conversation after the gqom queen's most recent interview.

Speaking to MacG on his podcast, the star opened up on her various beefs with other celebs, her partying lifestyle and managing her finances after making bank on her hit single Wololo.

The star said she misused the millions she earned from the gqom chart-topper. In hindsight, given the knowledge she has now from growing wiser with age, she said she would have treated her finances much differently.

“When fame came to me, I was still a child. I didn’t know much about saving and when I look back there are many things that make me say, if fame came at the stage I am at now, there are many things I would have done differently,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

Though the interview gave us much insight into Babes and her opinions, it caught the attention of Mzansi for all the wrong reasons. In the interview, Mampintsha is seen calling Babes multiple times to confirm she was actually chatting with MacG.

This had fans up in arms, with many people taking to social media to bring up Babes and Mampintsha's turbulent history.

Fans took to Twitter, hitting back at Mampintsha's “obsession” with Babes and expressing their hope that the couple will break up in the future.

However, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo stans were on the TL ready to defend their relationship until the end.

“When it comes to Mampintsha and Babes, I just drink water and keep it moving,” said one user.

Here are some of the reactions from Tweeps:

