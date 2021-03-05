Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during interview
This week Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's infamous relationship again became a topic of conversation after the gqom queen's most recent interview.
Speaking to MacG on his podcast, the star opened up on her various beefs with other celebs, her partying lifestyle and managing her finances after making bank on her hit single Wololo.
The star said she misused the millions she earned from the gqom chart-topper. In hindsight, given the knowledge she has now from growing wiser with age, she said she would have treated her finances much differently.
“When fame came to me, I was still a child. I didn’t know much about saving and when I look back there are many things that make me say, if fame came at the stage I am at now, there are many things I would have done differently,” she said.
Watch the full interview here:
Though the interview gave us much insight into Babes and her opinions, it caught the attention of Mzansi for all the wrong reasons. In the interview, Mampintsha is seen calling Babes multiple times to confirm she was actually chatting with MacG.
This had fans up in arms, with many people taking to social media to bring up Babes and Mampintsha's turbulent history.
Fans took to Twitter, hitting back at Mampintsha's “obsession” with Babes and expressing their hope that the couple will break up in the future.
However, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo stans were on the TL ready to defend their relationship until the end.
“When it comes to Mampintsha and Babes, I just drink water and keep it moving,” said one user.
Here are some of the reactions from Tweeps:
So Mampintsha requested babes wodumo to factime him to prove that she's still at the interview? pic.twitter.com/zmJuVbzLmR— ❤𝒦𝒾𝓂 (@Kholofelokim) March 4, 2021
When it comes to Mampintsha and Babes I just drink water and keep it moving.— Nene Po❤ (@Gugu_Magubaneh) March 5, 2021
I think if "Babes Wodumo" had to leave mampintsha so she can start afresh & focus on her career, the whole SA would be behind her pic.twitter.com/28jOjrZdHv— I.G @The_Real_Spani (@The_Real_Spani) March 4, 2021
If We Being Honest, Babes Wodumo Is Where She Is Career Wise Because Of Mampintsha, She Herself Said How Influential Mampintsha Is In The Studio, Just That Mampintsha Is Kinda Possesive But That Doesn't Mean They Should Break Up, They Should Find A Way To Fix Those Insecurities— 🇿🇦.STYLES_RSA. 🇿🇦 (@MokoenaStyles) March 5, 2021
Babes Wodumo’s interview was beautiful, I enjoyed it. While Mampintsha calling every after 20 mins really disturbed me thou, it’s a classic example of an insecure partner. She had to take a video as proof that she was in an interview!— Stha 👑 🇿🇦 (@Stha_Tomose) March 4, 2021
Theres no use talking about Babes Wodumo's should haves. Point is she'll die with Mampintsha cha save your data🤣— Pink matter 💓✨ (@nhlanhlangwaqa) March 4, 2021
Babes Wodumo to leave Mampintsha 🕯🕯🕯🕯— Call me D I K O (@DikoSir) March 5, 2021
I manifet. I manifest. I manifest.🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯
Dear Mampintsha stop calling Babes Wodumo every 5 minutes, we are busy with her here pic.twitter.com/XkqO6mj4PK— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) March 4, 2021
I dont see anything wrong with Mampintsha calling her girlfriend every 10min, le gender like attention a lot, they enjoy it pic.twitter.com/AV01fcNZgr— Souldoc Smiso 💙 (@souldocs) March 5, 2021
Babes Wodumo could have been a millionaire if it was not for Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/pcfs0nfara— I_am (@Miss_T_Leka) March 4, 2021