How to enter to be a contestant on Temptation Island SA

The ultimate relationship test, Temptation Island follows four couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives — or go their separate ways.

Together, the couples experience the ultimate holiday in paradise, where they join single men and women, all looking for love. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.

How to enter

Couples and singles who’d like to throw their sun hats in the ring for this incredible opportunity should submit their entries on the Temptation Island website.

You have to be over 21 and a permanent resident of SA to enter. Naturally, you also have to be ready to drop everything to spend some time getting to know some fascinating new people and having the experience of a lifetime.

Entries close on March 31 2021.

Read all the FAQs and find out more about the show on Showmax Stories.

In the meantime, binge two seasons of Temptation Island USA to see what the show is all about. Until March 31 2021, Showmax is running a special deal: pay for one month of any Showmax package, and keep streaming for three.

This article was paid for by Showmax.