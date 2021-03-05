WATCH | Diddy dancing to Focalistic’s ‘Ke Star’ is everything!

Pitori Maradona's Focalistic has earned a place at the table after international sensation Diddy was seen jamming to his hit single Ke Star.

The I Need A Girl hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram Stories of himself and his crew feeling the beat and dancing to the 2019 song.

Not long after Diddy shared the vid, Mzansi Twitter caught wind of it and expressed their excitement for Focalistic getting the recognition he deserves.

“Diddy dancing to Ke Star is how I needed to start my morning,” said one user.