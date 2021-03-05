TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Diddy dancing to Focalistic’s ‘Ke Star’ is everything!

05 March 2021 - 10:30
Diddy is here for African artists!
Image: Diddy: Rich Polk via Getty Images x Instagram/Focalistic

Pitori Maradona's Focalistic has earned a place at the table after international sensation Diddy was seen jamming to his hit single Ke Star.

The I Need A Girl hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram Stories of himself and his crew feeling the beat and dancing to the 2019 song.

Not long after Diddy shared the vid, Mzansi Twitter caught wind of it and expressed their excitement for Focalistic getting the recognition he deserves.

“Diddy dancing to Ke Star is how I needed to start my morning,” said one user.

Focalistic came across the video and was humbled the US sensation was loving his track.   

Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi” (trap music is kasi music),” said Focalistic.

Fans were thrilled that African musicians are finally getting the recognition they deserve from Hollywood giants.

However, some tweeps were quick to note how Diddy isn't quite there with his “lack of rhythm”.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

This isn't the first time Diddy has shown his love for Mzansi hitmakers. Last year, a video surfaced of Diddy jamming to one of Kabza de Small's amapiano hits. The nod came as a surprise to many.

Many SA celebs took  to Diddy's comments to praise him for showing his love for SA. Kabza also commented on Instagram, saying “Amapiano to the world. Danko grootman”.

Fellow amapiano King DJ Maphorisa also took to social media to praise Kabza for making an international impact. He was also humbled by the experience.

“Trust the process Kabza de Small, we moving in a right way, thanks for taking my word my boy I got you for life Good music doesn’t have expiring date. Thanks to the fans for supporting our music. We humbled.”

