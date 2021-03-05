TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Rich Mnisi is all about style & power on this week's 'Celeb Rides'

05 March 2021 - 13:30 By TshisaLIVE
Fashion designer Rich Mnisi and his beastly Volvo.
Fashion designer Rich Mnisi and his beastly Volvo.
Image: Instagram/Rich Mnisi

This week Sabby goes for a ride with celebrity fashion designer Rich Mnisi, who shows  he's all about power and style even when it comes to his cars.

They take his uniquely wrapped Volvo XC60 out as they catch up on the inspiration behind his wrap, his career highlights, including dressing Beyoncé, and his future plans.

They head to Acrobranch, where they will be putting their climbing skills to the test.

Meanwhile, Zee heads out to Altitude Beach where she gets a word in with Nadia Nakai, Sjava and DJ Big Sky. She finds out which cars they would take on a dream holiday and where that location would be.

Media personality Zuraida Jardine talks about her dream garage and viewers can also  catch up with the sauce on the international scene. 

This week's Celeb Rides brings more flair and fire! Don’t miss it, only on Ignition TV channel 189.

Watch the fiery teaser below:

READ MORE

WATCH | DJ JazziQ hangs out with 'Celeb Rides'

Catch 'Celeb Rides' this Saturday at 9.30am on Ignition TV.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Dancer Kamo Mphela shows off her sexy V-Class on 'Celeb Rides'

Kamo loves a sexy beast and her V-Class is exactly that!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe & Phumzile Sitole are all about those slick rides on 'Celeb Rides'

Ayanda Thabethe and Phumzile Sitole are this week's 'Celeb Rides' guests.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Celeb Rides' fires it up with petrol head & muso Prince Kaybee on first episode

Prince Kaybee will be revving his engine on Ignition TV.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Bokaba opens up about almost having her car repossessed TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Meikie's favouritism rubs 'Skeem Saam' viewers the wrong way TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X