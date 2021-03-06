TshisaLIVE

5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
06 March 2021 - 10:00
Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Terrence Mushonga are such #CoupleGoals.
Image: Khanyi Mbau/ Instagram

2021 might be showing many of us flames but Khanyi Mbau and her Zim-born bae Kudzai Terrence Mushonga stay showing us love wins, even during a pandemic.

It's been several weeks since the pair became Instagram official, and they have been heating up the platform ever since.

From snaps in the car to loved-up sessions at home, the couple are not shy to show off their romance on the TL.

Last month Kudzai surprised his queen on V-Day with 1,250 roses and pressies from Louis Vuitton.

Speaking on KayaFM's Afternoon Drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo soon after, Khanyi said she knew what she was looking for in a relationship.

“The thing is with my relationships I treat them like how I buy a car or a house. You know what you want in the house. I know what my requirements are and I'm not going to back down.

“Many people confuse relationships and say, 'Ah, I'm looking for love', and two months down the relationship they're looking for something else and that's why they'll never win because you haven't made it clear what you want.” 

Here are some of the heartwarming moments between the two over the last few weeks that have been giving fans the love bug:

#Couples

Chauffeured to love

'Chasing the sun'

Have you ever kissed under balloons?

That Lambo kinda love!

Khanyi Mbau on whether she 'dates men for money'

