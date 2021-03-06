Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women

Media mogul Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo has spoken out against the discrimination women face as they age.

Taking to Instagram, the star said she has learnt to love growing older, despite society’s beauty standards often insisting younger is better.

“Believe it or not, I enjoy growing older with each year. People are often taken aback when I openly say how old I am without flinching. I guess society has decided to frown upon ageing, and has prescribed what the ideal standards of beauty is,” said Bassie

She opened up about how society compares and judges women based on their age, leaving women to believe ageing isn’t a positive experience.

“As women, we have become circumspect of disclosing one’s age,” she said.

The star went on to gush about how beautiful it is for women to learn to love themselves.

“There is something about coming into your own, being comfortable in your own skin, not seeking validation from anyone and being true to you. Now that is beautiful!” Basetsana wrote.