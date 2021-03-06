Candice Modiselle says she's ready for marriage in her future!

Media personality Candice Modiselle says she is ready to get hitched and have her happily ever after.

Taking to Twitter, she said she is getting on board with the idea that one day she will be calling her bae her husband.

The actress said in the past she had convinced herself that the white dress and big wedding wasn't for her.

However, she has realised that she wants to hear wedding bells in her future.

“I’m actually warming up to the idea of calling someone 'my husband' one day. I’ve been so indifferent about the idea, that I convinced myself that I’ll be content with not getting married. Nah, I want it all. The wedding, the family, the happy ending. And I’m getting it,” said Candice.