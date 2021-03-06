Maphorisa is the Gucci King he thinks he is - here’s a look at his drip
DJ Maphorisa continues to flex his Gucci drip for the whole TL to see, showing off his collection to fans ahead of a trip to Kenya.
The star was out to impress when he dressed for his visit up north and was obviously feeling himself enough to shoot a video for the ’gram.
“It’s a Gucci day. Ready to rock Kenya,” he wrote, showing off his shirt, belt and accessories.
To add to the vibes, Phori set the video to Gucci, Gucci by Lil Durk.
Fans were here for the clothes and hit him with the fire emojis.
But not everyone has been impressed by Phori’s Gucci love over the years.
In February last year the star hit back at claims he was “Gucci obsessed”.
Taniel wena u dnt even know gore Sandton e kae https://t.co/z68Fg5YGFe— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 16, 2020
He faced a similar backlash a month later when fans responded to his post about designer scarves, urging him to rather support local brands.