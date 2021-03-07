Actress Candice Modiselle is loving her return to theatre
Actress Candice Modiselle says she's inspired after spending time at her first love, the theatre.
Taking to Twitter, the star got sentimental about making a return to theatre performance. Though she is known for being the media personality we know and love today, her love for the limelight all began on the theatre stage.
“Had a taste of theatre tonight, after what feels like years. Great to be home, where my love for storytelling originated. Inspired to create again,” said Candice.
Had a taste of theatre tonight, after what feels like years 🥺 Great to be home, where my love for storytelling originated ♥️ Inspired to create again.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) March 3, 2021
She went on to say that she has been separated from the stage for far too long and, watch out fans, she may be making a directorial debut!
“One thing about me, I’m a BOMB theatre director. Time to reignite the flame. Five years is way too long to be away from my first love,” she tweeted.
One thing about me, I’m a BOMB theatre director. Time to reignite the flame. 5 years is way too long to be away from my first love.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) March 3, 2021
The star often tackles the ins and outs of the entertainment industry, no matter how controversial. She recently took to social media to call out make-up artists who don't understand how to work with brown skin.
After harrowing tales from black actresses in the US who have to manage their own beauty routines on set while their white counterparts are catered for, Candice hit back. The star said that regardless of the talent out there, it is the same people being hired for the job.
“The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who’s bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smokey eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look Susan,” said Candice.