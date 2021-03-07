Actress Candice Modiselle is loving her return to theatre

Actress Candice Modiselle says she's inspired after spending time at her first love, the theatre.

Taking to Twitter, the star got sentimental about making a return to theatre performance. Though she is known for being the media personality we know and love today, her love for the limelight all began on the theatre stage.

“Had a taste of theatre tonight, after what feels like years. Great to be home, where my love for storytelling originated. Inspired to create again,” said Candice.