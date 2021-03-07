TshisaLIVE

Actress Candice Modiselle is loving her return to theatre

07 March 2021 - 14:00
Candice's heart is on the stage!
Candice's heart is on the stage!
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress Candice Modiselle says she's inspired after spending time at her first love, the theatre.

Taking to Twitter, the star got sentimental about making a return to theatre performance. Though she is known for being the media personality we know and love today, her love for the limelight all began on the theatre stage.

“Had a taste of theatre tonight, after what feels like years. Great to be home, where my love for storytelling originated. Inspired to create again,” said Candice.

She went on to say that she has been separated from the stage for far too long and, watch out fans, she may be making a directorial debut!

“One thing about me, I’m a BOMB theatre director. Time to reignite the flame. Five years is way too long to be away from my first love,” she tweeted.

The star often tackles the ins and outs of the entertainment industry, no matter how controversial. She recently took to social media to call out make-up artists who don't understand how to work with brown skin.

After harrowing tales from black actresses in the US who have to manage their own beauty routines on set while their white counterparts are catered for, Candice hit back. The star said that regardless of the talent out there, it is the same people being hired for the job.

“The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who’s bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smokey eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look Susan,” said Candice.

READ MORE

SA celebs rally behind DJ duo’s alleged rape victim

"We believe you," some Mzansi celebs said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Candice Modiselle hits back at people focused on generalisations rather than GBV

"That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame," said Candice.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Candice Modiselle believes sanitary pads should be free

Actress Candice Modiselle is quite vocal about socio-economic issues in Mzansi
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Itumeleng Bokaba opens up about almost having her car repossessed TshisaLIVE
  4. Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize on ‘Uzalo’ cameo: ‘I’m just giving people what they want’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X