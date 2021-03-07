TshisaLIVE

Argh cute! Prince Kaybee chased after an ice cream truck for his bae Zola

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 March 2021 - 12:00
Prince Kaybee and Zola are always serving #couplegoals.
Prince Kaybee and Zola are always serving #couplegoals.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Musician Prince Kaybee and his bae Zola are becoming a fave as far as Mzansi celeb couples go and their latest cute moment had Kaybee chasing after an ice cream truck just so Zola could get her ice cream fix.

Prince Kaybee has made it clear in the last few months that he is a man in love. From sharing their cosy moments to having Zola meet his mother and everything in between the DJ has proudly showed off his love.

The latest video shared of the pair raised the cuteness alert alarms when Zola had Prince Kaybee running, and then getting in his Merc and driving fast, so they could catch up with the ice cream that they heard while they were in the house.

Zola is seen holding the camera and capturing the moment as she explains, “So Billion and I heard an ice cream van and we trying to get it.”

Meanwhile Kaybee captioned the video: “She got me out the crib to drive after an ice-cream combi🙃. Basadi ba re laela.”

The video then shows the pair finally catch up with the truck and get matching ice cream swirl cones.

It's the cutest thing you'll probably see today!

Here's the video below:

Meanwhile it's not only his love life that's blossoming, Kaybee's music career is also doing the most.

The DJ has had a great 2020 musically and has received international love and acknowledgment from the likes of former US president Barack Obama and US publication Time magazine.

In this last week alone, Kaybee released his long-awaited The 4th Republic and his hit song uWrongo, featuring Ami Faku, Shimza and Black Motion, went platinum!

Just check how happy he was to share the news and flaunt the plaque:

