Argh cute! Prince Kaybee chased after an ice cream truck for his bae Zola

Musician Prince Kaybee and his bae Zola are becoming a fave as far as Mzansi celeb couples go and their latest cute moment had Kaybee chasing after an ice cream truck just so Zola could get her ice cream fix.

Prince Kaybee has made it clear in the last few months that he is a man in love. From sharing their cosy moments to having Zola meet his mother and everything in between the DJ has proudly showed off his love.

The latest video shared of the pair raised the cuteness alert alarms when Zola had Prince Kaybee running, and then getting in his Merc and driving fast, so they could catch up with the ice cream that they heard while they were in the house.

Zola is seen holding the camera and capturing the moment as she explains, “So Billion and I heard an ice cream van and we trying to get it.”

Meanwhile Kaybee captioned the video: “She got me out the crib to drive after an ice-cream combi🙃. Basadi ba re laela.”

The video then shows the pair finally catch up with the truck and get matching ice cream swirl cones.

It's the cutest thing you'll probably see today!

Here's the video below: