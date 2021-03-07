TshisaLIVE

Jonathan Boynton-Lee says 'guardian angel' Simba Mhere is still looking out for him

07 March 2021 - 10:00
The star was candid about missing bestie Simba Mhere.
Image: Instagram/Jonathan Boynton-Lee

Model and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee said he still feels the presence of his late best friend Simba Mhere.

Opening up on Instagram with a snap of a dapper-looking Jon and Simba, the Top Billing presenter admitted that he was having “one of those days”.

He said despite his difficulties he felt Simba was watching over him.

“Do you believe in guardian angels? I was having a tough time today, and I knew he still had my back. It got me through. So often I feel him right there with me,” said Jonathan.

Fans and celebrities alike showed their love for the star. Media personality Siv Ngesi wrote: “I’m always here for you, my guy.”

In 2015, Top Billing presenter Simba and friend Kady-Shay O'Brien died in a car accident on William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg.

Preshalin Naidoo was found guilty of causing their deaths and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Randburg magistrate's court in 2018.

When speaking on the fourth anniversary of Simba's death early in 2019, Jonathan said the pain still ran deep.

“They say that time heals all things, they say you can always forget but the smiles and the tears across the years, they twist my heartstrings yet. Four years already, the legacy continues,” said Jonathan.

