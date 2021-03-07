Jonathan Boynton-Lee says 'guardian angel' Simba Mhere is still looking out for him

Model and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee said he still feels the presence of his late best friend Simba Mhere.

Opening up on Instagram with a snap of a dapper-looking Jon and Simba, the Top Billing presenter admitted that he was having “one of those days”.

He said despite his difficulties he felt Simba was watching over him.

“Do you believe in guardian angels? I was having a tough time today, and I knew he still had my back. It got me through. So often I feel him right there with me,” said Jonathan.