SNAPS | Great views, face masks & Tik Tok fun! Inside LootLove and Siya’s bestication

The rise in BFF vacations, aka bestications, is an indication that 2020’s hardships have made people appreciate life and each other more, and media personality LootLove and her bestie Siyamthanda Ndube definitely served #BFFGoals on their vacation.

The pair, who have been friends for 13 years going on 14, have been serving fun videos, great views, poolside chilling pics and all the vibes that make for an amazing getaway vacation for best friends.

Checking in at Nima Lodge in George with its breathtaking views and luxurious accommodation, they started off their birthday month.

With both besties known for style, they looked amazing in every “fit of the day” they posted, and if their snaps and videos are anything to go by the mommies had the time of their lives!

Check out some moments from their #BestieVacationGoals holiday: