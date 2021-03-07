TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Great views, face masks & Tik Tok fun! Inside LootLove and Siya’s bestication

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 March 2021 - 16:00
Stylist Siyamthanda Ndube and media personality LootLove have been besties for more than 13 years.
Image: Instagram/Siyamthanda Ndube

The rise in BFF vacations, aka bestications, is an indication that 2020’s hardships have  made people appreciate life and each other more, and media personality LootLove and her bestie Siyamthanda Ndube definitely served #BFFGoals on their vacation.

The pair, who have been friends for 13 years going on 14,  have been serving fun videos, great views, poolside chilling pics and all the vibes that make for an amazing getaway vacation for best friends.

Checking in at Nima Lodge in George with its breathtaking views and luxurious accommodation, they started off their birthday month.

With both besties known for style, they looked amazing in every “fit of the day” they posted, and if their snaps and videos are anything to go by the mommies had the time of their lives!

Check out some moments from their #BestieVacationGoals holiday:

Fans and industry friends were happy that LootLove and her bestie were living their best lives on vacation, especially because LootLove has had a hard few months.

LootLove lost her younger brother in October last year.

An emotional Loot shared on Instagram how hard it was after losing “the light of my life” as she was struggling to believe her baby brother Luke is gone.

“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back. I would give anything to see this smile again. I can’t believe my babies are going to go through life without uMalume, their absolute favourite person. I can’t believe God thinks I’m strong enough to do this,” she wrote.

Though she released no details around the cause of Luke's death, LootLove's friends and fans flooded her TL with messages of support and condolences and continue to shower her with love and light daily.

