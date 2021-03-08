‘I can’t wait to get behind the mic’ - Thando Thabethe replaces DJ Fresh on 947

Thando takes over from DJ Fresh after he and DJ Euphonik parted ways with the company last month. They were taken off air three weeks prior to their departure amid rape allegations levelled against them. The National Prosecuting Authority later dropped the charges against the pair due to “insufficient evidence”.

She will co-host the show with current morning drive time co-host Alex Caige, who replaces Mantsoe Pout.

Other changes to the station’s line up are set to be announced later this week.

In a statement, Thando said she was excited to return to radio.

“I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency, 947, is just fantastic. I have always loved radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation.

“I believe music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel. I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience.”

Thando left 5FM in March last year due to contractual issues, and later told Drum she had to leave for her peace of mind.

“It's unfortunate how things turned out. I needed to do it for myself, and I am very proud of myself for it.”

While she spoke about focusing on acting, she refused to rule out a return to radio.

“I think radio is changing with the times. Podcasts seem to be the way forward. They afford listeners what Netflix offers viewers, namely on-demand consumption of content. Would I go back to radio? Never say never.”