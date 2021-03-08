‘I’m Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF’ - poet takes shot at women’s league claims

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at claims she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF Women’s League president, claiming no woman in the party has as much influence as her.

The star was the talk of social media over the weekend when a tweep dug up Ntsiki’s old tweets about the party.

“It all started here when Ntsiki Mazwai wanted to impose herself as an EFF women’s league head,” captioned the tweep.

Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”.

“You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF. I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.