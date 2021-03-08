‘I’m Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF’ - poet takes shot at women’s league claims
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at claims she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF Women’s League president, claiming no woman in the party has as much influence as her.
The star was the talk of social media over the weekend when a tweep dug up Ntsiki’s old tweets about the party.
“It all started here when Ntsiki Mazwai wanted to impose herself as an EFF women’s league head,” captioned the tweep.
Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”.
“You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF. I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.
You're still hurting.... And you can still feel my power as no woman in eff has as much influence as me in South Africa..... And they never will. I was not made by my position in eff.... I am Ntsiki Mazwai. With or without eff 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gsWP43yYAH— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 7, 2021
Ntsiki continued to take shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema.
After a tweep praised her for being more wise and intelligent than other members of the party, the star agreed, saying it was “clear as day”.
The best your leader could do is call me a failed poet 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gsWP43yYAH— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 7, 2021
She also hit back at claims she was obsessed with the EFF, saying they were once “the more realistic opposition” but now she would 'have to start” her own party.
Because it's the more realistic opposition.... Well it was.... Now I don't know what gonna happen. I'm gonna have to start a party!!!!! https://t.co/zBkNzVYCpg— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 8, 2021
OK I will treat eff like I treat anc moving on.... With indifference 🙏🏿 https://t.co/zBkNzVYCpg— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) March 8, 2021
Twitter was in stitches over the interaction and shared their thoughts and feelings on the matter.
Ntsiki rest my sister 😂ur nothing compare to the woman in the EFF, ur self serving everything is all about u,EFF doesn't need u or think about u.— Ibrahim Mpho mabapa (@MphoIbrahim) March 7, 2021
Your the one dreaming EFF and want attention from the leadership of EFF. pic.twitter.com/MBgZtCierE
But why can't you have your own and eff their's. Women issues are not a territory thing. Besides the cause should be the same.— mathlame carol makgalemela (@carol_zeph3) March 7, 2021
“No woman has as much influence as me in South Africa” tshisa influencer LOL.. Hlengiwe is not trying to seek popularity on Twitter but doing the Lord’s work, Naledi Chirwa is that girl that stood in the gap together with Sim #rememberKhwezi— I stand with Nigeria 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 (@Cindere26156353) March 7, 2021
In 2017, Malema and Ntsiki traded shade in an all-out Twitter war over how the party should be run.
Ntsiki tweeted she would “pass on the EFF” if the party was all about Malema.
The leader caught wind of the comments and said he did not need support from a “failed poet”.
I don't need an endorsement of any failed poet to succeed, politics is my game & I know it. At least I'm good at what I'm doing unlike you— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017
Tweeting about Juju all the time & not about your work or profession, as if Julius is your job description. I don't need you or ur friends— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2017