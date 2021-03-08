TshisaLIVE

‘I’m Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF’ - poet takes shot at women’s league claims

08 March 2021 - 10:11
Ntsiki also hit back at claims she was obsessed with the EFF.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at claims she once wanted to “impose” herself as EFF Women’s League president, claiming no woman in the party has as much influence as her.

The star was the talk of social media over the weekend when a tweep dug up Ntsiki’s old tweets about the party.

“It all started here when Ntsiki Mazwai wanted to impose herself as an EFF women’s league head,” captioned the tweep.

Ntsiki hit back, saying she remains a star “with or without the EFF”.

“You’re still hurting. You can still feel my power, as no woman in the EFF has as much influence as me in SA, and they never will. I was not made by my position in the EFF.  I am Ntsiki Mazwai, with or without the EFF,” said Ntsiki.

Ntsiki continued to take shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema.

After a tweep praised her for being more wise and intelligent than other members of the party, the star agreed, saying it was “clear as day”. 

She also hit back at claims she was obsessed with the EFF, saying they were once “the more realistic opposition” but now she would 'have to start” her own party.

Twitter was in stitches over the interaction and shared their thoughts and feelings on the matter.

In 2017, Malema and Ntsiki traded shade in an all-out Twitter war over how the party should be run.

Ntsiki tweeted she would “pass on the EFF” if the party was all about Malema.

The leader caught wind of the comments and said he did not need support from a “failed poet”.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
