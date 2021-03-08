IN MEMES | '29? That can't be his real age,' #DMF fans say after meeting Zee

Viewers of Mzansi Magic's Date My Family are doubting whether the participants of the show reveal their real ages as they feel the ages “hardly” ever match the physical appearance.

On Sunday viewers met Zewande Bhengu, a 29-year-old guy from Braamfontein. The outspoken poet said he was looking for a compassionate partner who respects herself and was hoping that the dating-themed reality show would come to his aid.

However, #DMF fans just weren't convinced Zewande was 29 years old.

And, it wasn't only Zewande's age that left tweeps unconvinced, but one of the potential date's ages also looked a bit dodgy to them.

So tweeps took to the TL to share their thoughts: