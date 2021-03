IN MEMES | '29? That can't be his real age,' #DMF fans say after meeting Zee

Viewers of Mzansi Magic's Date My Family are doubting whether the participants of the show reveal their real ages as they feel the ages โ€œhardlyโ€ ever match the physical appearance.

On Sunday viewers met Zewande Bhengu, a 29-year-old guy from Braamfontein. The outspoken poet said he was looking for a compassionate partner who respects herself and was hoping that the dating-themed reality show would come to his aid.

However, #DMF fans just weren't convinced Zewande was 29 years old.

And, it wasn't only Zewande's age that left tweeps unconvinced, but one of the potential date's ages also looked a bit dodgy to them.

So tweeps took to the TL to share their thoughts: