TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | '29? That can't be his real age,' #DMF fans say after meeting Zee

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 March 2021 - 18:00
Fans of 'Date My Family' think the bachelor Zee met his perfect match.
Fans of 'Date My Family' think the bachelor Zee met his perfect match.
Image: Twitter/Date My Family

Viewers of Mzansi Magic's Date My Family are doubting whether the participants of the show reveal their real ages as they feel the ages “hardly” ever match the physical appearance. 

On Sunday viewers met Zewande Bhengu, a 29-year-old guy from Braamfontein. The outspoken poet said he was looking for a compassionate partner who respects herself and was hoping that the dating-themed reality show would come to his aid.

However, #DMF fans just weren't convinced Zewande was 29 years old.

And, it wasn't only Zewande's age that left tweeps unconvinced, but one of the potential date's ages also looked a bit dodgy to them.

So tweeps took to the TL to share their thoughts:

However, once tweeps got over the age of the bachelor and his potential dates, things got litty and entertaining for them.

Viewers were soon focusing on Zewande and his spoken word and were impressed by his abilities as a poet. They also felt that the bachelor did a good job of presenting himself to the families.

As usual, some of the potential dates' representatives took some of the spotlight for their beauty, while Zee's potential matches also kept viewers entertained with their commentary throughout the show.

Tweeps loved the eventual matchup and felt that Zee had found his perfect match.

Here are some of the reactions from the TL:

READ MORE

IN MEMES | ‘DMF’ fans left howling after Maphuthi’s English ‘socially distanced’ from her

Everyone thought Maphuthi was a flame, but her English dimmed her light.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Lack of effort from ‘DMF’ bachelor Pheello leaves fans unimpressed!

The 'DMF' squad tuned in this week to be introduced to Pheello from Kanana in North West.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES| Tweeps totes loved Sello’s ‘grown man’ energy on #DMF

Tweeps wanted the bachelor to choose differently.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t decide if DMF's Vusi went there for love or jokes

His sense of humour also split Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Baby Cele’s dance moves have the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X