IN MEMES | '29? That can't be his real age,' #DMF fans say after meeting Zee
Viewers of Mzansi Magic's Date My Family are doubting whether the participants of the show reveal their real ages as they feel the ages “hardly” ever match the physical appearance.
On Sunday viewers met Zewande Bhengu, a 29-year-old guy from Braamfontein. The outspoken poet said he was looking for a compassionate partner who respects herself and was hoping that the dating-themed reality show would come to his aid.
However, #DMF fans just weren't convinced Zewande was 29 years old.
And, it wasn't only Zewande's age that left tweeps unconvinced, but one of the potential date's ages also looked a bit dodgy to them.
So tweeps took to the TL to share their thoughts:
Ppl don wanna mention their real age .I dkn wats wrong with our generation!! The guy is 40 lol😄😄— 𝑇𝑟𝑖𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑟. (@AboodTrigger) March 7, 2021
Dineo doesn't look 22 kodwa #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5DvvJELsyM— Siphelele Gayiza (@GayizaSiphelele) March 7, 2021
However, once tweeps got over the age of the bachelor and his potential dates, things got litty and entertaining for them.
Viewers were soon focusing on Zewande and his spoken word and were impressed by his abilities as a poet. They also felt that the bachelor did a good job of presenting himself to the families.
As usual, some of the potential dates' representatives took some of the spotlight for their beauty, while Zee's potential matches also kept viewers entertained with their commentary throughout the show.
Tweeps loved the eventual matchup and felt that Zee had found his perfect match.
Here are some of the reactions from the TL:
#DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi our bachelor is lucky all this ladies are gorgeous pic.twitter.com/Qvw1K53AW0— Tlego_Meow (@KatlegoMeow) March 7, 2021
#DateMyFamily #DateMyFamilly #dmfmzansi— ReituJay (@ReiZzyJAy) March 7, 2021
When Zewande recited that poem, me and my Dad were like: "Bathathe wena Zee 😌🔥" pic.twitter.com/4nvqhIUrwM
Zee and His date . They look great together! ❤️ #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/41ZQGDRByl— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) March 7, 2021
This is going to be a good date! Their chakras and chakring #dmf #dmfmzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5vZ1wOSfwo— Miss May (@Mankopem) March 7, 2021
Bahle bona 🔥 🔥 🔥, That's the beauty about South African 🇿🇦 Women 🙌🏾 #DateMyFamilly #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/SXiBuMxThW— The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) March 7, 2021
Family 2 are giving me the right errrrithang. Energy never lies shem and their energy and the bachelor’s are #TheSameWhatsAppGroup🙌🏾❤️#DMF #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/EKsoGRYRhU— Miss May (@Mankopem) March 7, 2021
The East Rand stays winning 🥇 #DateMyFamilly #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/5QHu00p9B7— The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) March 7, 2021
Jade 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #DMF #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi Her intro was succinct & well structured. I am here for the ordered thought process ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6zgI1Vb2sa— Miss May (@Mankopem) March 7, 2021
He should pick family 2... #DMF #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/fhFLiL1XA7— Miss May (@Mankopem) March 7, 2021
" I love food too much to be counting calories. " - Zewande— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) March 7, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/tSpMM5qWlp