OPINION | Dear ‘Love Island SA’, the rainbow nation deserves to be included

Love Island SA is a show that has gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons within a few days of airing its first episode on DStv.

The backlash felt premature at first. I thought people should have perhaps given the show the chance to give us some enjoyable reality TV.

However, upon closer inspection, I believe South Africans deserve much more than what they were being offered by the show’s creators and cast members. Representing our diverse country should have been a number one priority. Considering it is 27 years since democracy, I thought this was standard SA practice.

With 10 contestants at the beginning of the season and six white, it is no wonder the nation was up-in-arms about the long-awaited show.

For those who don’t know (yet), here’s how the show works: The format of the globally loved reality TV features contestants (referred to as Islanders) living in isolation on a wine farm in Stellenbosch under constant camera surveillance.

The aim of the show is for the Islanders to couple up. Through trial and error of coupling the Islanders and a series of eliminations, the remaining couple will win a cash prize of R1m.