TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi speaks out about campaign organisers who criticised her look

08 March 2021 - 08:00
The rugby wife is all for natural beauty!
The rugby wife is all for natural beauty!
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi has hit back at being told to sport a more “professional” look.

Opening up on Instagram, the star detailed the incident which happened while she was working on a campaign. Rachel said she took herself off the campaign because the organisers allegedly asked her to have a more “professional” look and insisted she wear makeup.

She said she believes women are beautiful, regardless of whether or not they wear makeup. 

“I think girls who get up and spend time putting makeup on are beautiful! I think girls who wake up and don’t put makeup on are beautiful too!” wrote Rachel.

Rachel also had a reminder for all the women who feel the need to change themselves to fit in: just be yourself!

“In a world where a lot of people are trying to be something they’re not, be you. We need more of that,” she said.

In the most recent news from the Kolisi clan, Rachel and Siya are working on a film about gender-based violence (GBV).

Taking to social media to share the trailer, Rachel announced the couple had paired up to executively produce a short film aimed at raising awareness about GBV entitled We Are Dying Here.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have partnered for a short film that is massively impactful and needed now more than ever,” she said.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are now executive producers! They’re working on a short film about GBV

Rachel said the film is necessary and impactful.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘It’s been a tough season for us personally, but change is inevitable’: Rachel on Siya Kolisi’s Stormers exit

“Every injury, every loss, every victory, every sacrifice, every memory, the many tears, I will cherish them all."
Sport
3 weeks ago

'We’ll be his No 1 supporters from Cape Town': Rachel on Siya Kolisi's Sharks move

Rachel Kolisi and the rest of the family will remain in Cape Town for a bit while Siya heads to Durban to join the Sharks.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Baby Cele’s dance moves have the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X