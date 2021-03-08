Rachel Kolisi speaks out about campaign organisers who criticised her look

Rachel Kolisi has hit back at being told to sport a more “professional” look.

Opening up on Instagram, the star detailed the incident which happened while she was working on a campaign. Rachel said she took herself off the campaign because the organisers allegedly asked her to have a more “professional” look and insisted she wear makeup.

She said she believes women are beautiful, regardless of whether or not they wear makeup.

“I think girls who get up and spend time putting makeup on are beautiful! I think girls who wake up and don’t put makeup on are beautiful too!” wrote Rachel.

Rachel also had a reminder for all the women who feel the need to change themselves to fit in: just be yourself!

“In a world where a lot of people are trying to be something they’re not, be you. We need more of that,” she said.