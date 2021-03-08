Say what? Ayanda Ncwane believes her late husband Sfiso may have been poisoned

Sfiso Ncwane’s widow, Ayanda, recently left fans shook after sharing her belief that her late husband may have died because he was poisoned.

On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Durban, the reality TV star had to explain herself after the other “wives” noticed she declined food at events or arrived late so she missed the meals.

Ayanda explained that she did so because she fears her enemies will poison her.

“I don’t eat food or drink anything that is served directly to me, especially when I don't know where it comes from or who prepared it.

“My brother was poisoned and, by God’s grace, survived the poison. He has a huge scar down his chest to show for it. Two, my late husband, we know, he was possibly poisoned and he didn’t make it,” a sombre Ayanda explained in a confession session.

Sfiso died in December 2016 after being rushed to hospital, where he was treated for kidney problems. The gospel star was admitted to Fourways Life hospital where he was diagnosed with kidney failure, and was later moved to ICU.