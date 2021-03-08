TshisaLIVE

Say what? Ayanda Ncwane believes her late husband Sfiso may have been poisoned

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 March 2021 - 12:00
Ayanda Ncwane is a fave on RHOD.
Ayanda Ncwane is a fave on RHOD.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ncwane

Sfiso Ncwane’s widow, Ayanda, recently left fans shook after sharing her belief that her late husband may have died because he was poisoned.

On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Durban, the reality TV star had to explain herself after the other “wives” noticed she declined food at events or arrived late so she missed the meals.

Ayanda explained that she did so because she fears her enemies will poison her.

“I don’t eat food or drink anything that is served directly to me, especially when I don't know where it comes from or who prepared it.

“My brother was poisoned and, by God’s grace, survived the poison. He has a huge scar down his chest to show for it. Two, my late husband, we know, he was possibly poisoned and he didn’t make it,” a sombre Ayanda explained in a confession session.

Sfiso died in December 2016 after being rushed to hospital, where he was treated for kidney problems. The gospel star was admitted to Fourways Life hospital where he was diagnosed with kidney failure, and was later moved to ICU.

While Ayanda did not bring any proof to back up her claim, her fans stood by her.

Some said they related to her fear, while others expressed shock at the possibility their fav may have been poisoned.

Life changed dramatically for Ayanda after the death of her husband.

The reality TV star has always been very vocal about how the loss affected every aspect of her life. She previously admitted her family was on the receiving end of huge criticism and has faced many reports involving alleged family feuds and rumours about money.

However, Ayanda’s fans agree that the widow has dealt with the lemons life threw at her with grace.

Ayanda has shared she took a page out of her husband’s book and turned to God in her time of trouble.

In an Instagram post, months after she buried the love of her life, Ayanda shared her truth.

“I truly forgive everyone who has said hurtful things about me and hated me for no reason or because of fabricated stories about me. If you ask God to use you as an example, he first gives you strength for it,” she said.

The single mother has managed to cement her name as a businesswoman and force to be reckoned with. She took over her husband's company and successfully launched the all-boys gospel group Abathandwa, among many other business endeavours.

NaakMusiQ loses his gran, Moshe Ndiki buries his uncle and Ayanda Ncwane loses her mother

2020 has been a year of loss for many South Africans.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Sfiso Ncwane’s son remembers the gospel star: You're still in our hearts

Ma Ayanda also gave some advice to Neyi Zimu's widow.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Ayanda Ncwane slams 'oppressive' customary laws for widowed women

Ayanda Ncwane has called out the double standards in what is expected from woman who lose their partners, compared to men.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Simz Ngema, Ayanda Ncwane & Lerato Sengadi rise above tragedy

These women rose above the tragedies life threw at them.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Mampintsha gets tongues wagging for calling Babes Wodumo multiple times during ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Tweeps react to MaMkhize’s acting debut on ‘Uzalo’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Basetsana Kumalo hits back at beauty standards for older women TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Baby Cele’s dance moves have the TL in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X