Elsa Majimbo landed on Beyoncé’s website & her reaction was everything!
‘It feels good to be Beyoncé's favourite and put on her website’
Kenyan-born comedian and social media sensation Elsa Majimbo landed on Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s website after the Queen B recognised her as one of the most powerful women in the world as part of her International Women’s Day celebrations.
Beyoncé named Elsa, Janet Mock, Bozoma Saint John, Laverne Cox, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jane Fonda as #TheRuleBreakers.
On her website, Queen Bey applauded the women for creating their own way.
“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women’s Day.”
Amajimbos, which is the name Elsa’s SA fans gave themselves once she made herself at home in Mzansi, were in full-on celebration mood on International Women’s Day when Elsa got the shout-out from Queen Bey!
“It feels good to be Beyoncé’s favourite and put on her website. No-one look me in the eye. No-one is worthy,” Elsa said when she said posted the screengrab from Bey’s website.
Boity was among Elsa’s many fans who came to the TL to affirm that moghel was indeed a “gone girl” and Elsa replied, reiterating again how amazing it feels to be both Beyoncé and Rihanna’s fave!
Elsa’s fans were living for all the love the comedian keeps getting from the superstars.
It was her reaction, in true Elsa style, that left them in stitches, particularly when she shared how she sleeps knowing Bey and RiRi looove her! #LivingTheDream
How I sleep at night knowing I’m Beyoncé and Rihanna’s fave pic.twitter.com/TzB3ISKSBL— Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) March 8, 2021
Elsa, who has a huge following in Mzansi, recently landed on home soil.
The comedian met a few SA stars including designer Rich Mnisi, TV host Olwethu Leshabane and DJ Black Coffee.
Black Coffee sang her praises — using her own famous line — on Twitter and Elsa, who is clearly a fan of the DJ, was evidently besides herself with happiness to meet the world-renowned star.
Elsa catapulted into a social media sensation during the initial Covid-19 lockdown stages when she posted brief videos of herself on Twitter, TikTok and other social media platforms.
Her hilarious and relatable content went viral globally, and here in SA sis was an instant hit and regular on people’s WhatsApp status updates, and now the girl is international!