‘Harry knows too much' — Mzansi celebs weigh in on Harry & Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have weighed in on the global chatter on social media about Prince Harry and Meghan's spicy interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview aired overseas in the early hours of Monday morning, but many in Mzansi had to wait for a local screening of the interview on Monday night.

In the TV special, the couple spoke about their decision to step back from royal duties, moving to America and their relationship with members of the British royal family.

There was also some piping hot tea about alleged racism and lying.

Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts and considered self-harm after pleading for help but received none.

She also claimed the couple's son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about how dark his skin might be.

Harry spoke about feeling let down by his father and claimed the monarchy had cut him off financially.

“I’ve got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this,” he added.

Local celebs, like many of us, were reaching for the popcorn during the interview and warmed up their Twitter fingers in the aftermath to weigh in on the juice.

Bonang Matheba was posting blow-by-blow reactions to the interview, with all of the memes.