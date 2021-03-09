TshisaLIVE

‘Harry knows too much' — Mzansi celebs weigh in on Harry & Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 March 2021 - 10:00
Bonang Matheba was shocked by the tea that was spilt in the interview.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have weighed in on the global chatter on social media about Prince Harry and Meghan's spicy interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview aired overseas in the early hours of Monday morning, but many in Mzansi had to wait for a local screening of the interview on Monday night.

In the TV special, the couple spoke about their decision to step back from royal duties, moving to America and their relationship with members of the British royal family.

There was also some piping hot tea about alleged racism and lying.

Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts and considered self-harm after pleading for help but received none.

She also claimed the couple's son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about how dark his skin might be.

Harry spoke about feeling let down by his father and claimed the monarchy had cut him off financially.

“I’ve got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this,” he added.

Local celebs, like many of us, were reaching for the popcorn during the interview and warmed up their Twitter fingers in the aftermath to weigh in on the juice.

Bonang Matheba was posting blow-by-blow reactions to the interview, with all of the memes.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda was blown away by the interview and said Harry had loads of secrets to spill.

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi slammed the royal family and led the local #HandsOffMeghan movement.

Actress Baby Cele weighed in on the same clip, saying she always knew “something like this was going to happen”.

Even controversial puppet Chester Missing had something to say, taking shots at the royal family and their history of “benefiting directly from slavery, thievery and murder”.

TV personality Samora Mangesi saw the lighter side of the backlash, sharing a snap of a fake video of Queen Elizabeth breaking her silence on the interview.

