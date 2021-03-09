‘Harry knows too much' — Mzansi celebs weigh in on Harry & Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have weighed in on the global chatter on social media about Prince Harry and Meghan's spicy interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview aired overseas in the early hours of Monday morning, but many in Mzansi had to wait for a local screening of the interview on Monday night.

In the TV special, the couple spoke about their decision to step back from royal duties, moving to America and their relationship with members of the British royal family.

There was also some piping hot tea about alleged racism and lying.