IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans happy John Maputla kicked ‘nosy’ Mantuli out

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 March 2021 - 18:00
Everyone knows that Mantuli thrives on other people's problems and that's why they were happy Maputla kicked her out.
While Skeem Saam fans love Mantuli, they all agree she's a “mamgobhozi” who thrives on other people's problems and that's why they had a meme celebration on Monday night when John Maputla kicked her out of his house.

The TL was flooded with memes as fans of the popular SABC 1 soapie celebrated the fact that John finally got fed up with his wife's nosy best friend and neighbour.

For every great quality Mantuli has, love for snooping in other people's business and her tendency to rejoice at other people's misfortunes have often placed her on the “not so good” side of Skeem Saam fans.

On Monday night, after Noah's suicide attempt on Friday, fans watched as Mantuli faked “heartwarming concern” to try to get as many details as possible surrounding Noah's balcony fall.

Mantuli already had her own conspiracy theories going, including her theory that Leeto pushed Noah off the balcony hoping he would die. However, since she was not at the scene of the “crime” she had no way of getting more details except through Meikie.

John quickly saw through her “concerned” facade and almost as soon as she started interrogating his family, chucked her out of his life. Known for being polite and often calm in demeanour, fans were super excited that John didn't waste time in letting Mantuli know that her presence isn't welcome!

Tweeps took to the TL with memes to praise John for “doing the right thing”.

