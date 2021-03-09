Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker

Media personality Letoya Makhene and her wife and Joburg businesswoman Lebo Keswa have revealed they are living in fear thanks to a stalker who apparently seems to know their every move.

The couple opened up in an interview with TshisaLIVE where they explained they believed there was a man who was allegedly after them with malicious intentions.

This after the pair made headlines over the weekend for allegedly skipping out on a R2000 restaurant bill. They explained the bill was settled and while they don't care about the reports, they were worried there seems to a man “tracking” their whereabouts.

“There's a guy who has been stalking us for a while and he's the first person who posted about this (R2000 bill left unpaid thing) on his Facebook. My wife and I wine and dine about three times a week and we have our usual places we go to.”

“What is concerning us is, we've been trying so hard to be discrete. We go out three to four times a week and we try to be so private, we never post where we are on social media but this guy seems to always know where we are. We keep wondering how did anyone know where we were because the restaurant was practically empty, with exception of the staff and one or two people in the restaurant.

“We were made aware of the Facebook post by this guy which we believe was where the rumour started that we didn't pay the bill, which was about three weeks ago,” Lebo explained.

Lebo and Letoya said just after the restaurant incident, Letoya was robbed at a different location after they had gone out for dinner where her bag was stolen with both their phones and car keys. She explained she was concerned that it may have been “orchestrated” by the same person who seems to know their location most times.

Lebo said she and Letoya have since opened a case of cyberbullying and intimidation against the alleged stalker. Lebo also revealed that they planned on following up on the charges with a lawsuit of defamation of character against the man who they alleged has written several defamatory posts about them on Facebook.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday that a case had been opened.

“We can confirm that a case of intimidation was opened at Sandton Police Station and investigation is underway," said Capt Masondo.