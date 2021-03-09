LEVELS! Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ goes triple platinum in Italy
Master KG’s global hit song Jerusalema continues to exceed expectations, with its latest achievement being triple platinum status in Italy!
Master KG took to his social media platforms to share the good news with his legions of followers as he expressed his excitement about the huge achievement.
“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3xplatinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.
His comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from his fans and industry mates.
“Congratulations brother,” said Gigi Lamayne.
“It makes sense. Over 350 million views. Wow. This is historical. Never seen before, globally. A unifying song,” said another fan.
“When they say one song can change your life, this is what they mean! #Jerusalema,” expressed another fan.
The celebration spilt over to Twitter as lovers of the hit song told Master KG how fitting his latest win was. The DJ has also been living his best life recently as the borders have opened up and allowed him to travel and celebrate the success of his song with the world.
After waiting for a while to have his passport stamped, thanks to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Master KG recently began accepting international gigs and travelling to other countries to finally witness the powerful effect Jerusalema has abroad.
The musician recently took to Twitter to share the news that he had sold out a show in Ethiopia and shared amazing visuals from there.
“Sold out show in Ethiopia yesterday! Big thanks to all my fans for showing up in huge numbers. Jerusalema is our home,” he captioned the video.
Listening to the crowd sing along to Jerusalema left the musician in his feels!
The DJ said listening to the large crowd sing along to his song “touched” him.
“Listen to these amazing voices of Ethiopians singing along to Jerusalema. This touched me deep,” Master KG said when he shared the videos on Twitter.