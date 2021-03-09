LEVELS! Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ goes triple platinum in Italy

Master KG’s global hit song Jerusalema continues to exceed expectations, with its latest achievement being triple platinum status in Italy!

Master KG took to his social media platforms to share the good news with his legions of followers as he expressed his excitement about the huge achievement.

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3xplatinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.

His comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from his fans and industry mates.

“Congratulations brother,” said Gigi Lamayne.

“It makes sense. Over 350 million views. Wow. This is historical. Never seen before, globally. A unifying song,” said another fan.

“When they say one song can change your life, this is what they mean! #Jerusalema,” expressed another fan.