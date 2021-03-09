‘Shoot your shot’: Lasizwe wants you to find love, despite his heartbreak
Comedian Lasizwe has encouraged fans to follow their hearts, despite his recent break up.
Taking to Twitter, the star encouraged his followers to be brave enough to go for their crushes.
“Today I am here to tell you to shoot your shot at someone you have been liking! Today is the day. Good Luck,” said Lasizwe.
Today I am here to tell you to shoot your shot at someone you have been liking! Today is the day. Good Luck— Swirie (@lasizwe) March 7, 2021
Users praised the star for being open about love so soon after his turbulent break up.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
After do tell them gore In tears it will end but never stop 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/txXWknZ5xl— Salawexe | Official (@Salawexe_Jnr) March 7, 2021
Weeeeeeh I did that this morning and I was blue ticked. 🥺🥺🥺— Vumani Ndlovu 🏳️🌈 (@ndlovu_vumani) March 7, 2021
What if he does not check his DMs... Ng'yenzeni??? pic.twitter.com/EuEf5uSp8X— Kgabow (@Kgayboo23) March 7, 2021
Have you given it a shot since you were recently nyised pic.twitter.com/K4U7IRCqdc— 🐵GuKa MakaFella🐵 (@MakafellaGuka) March 7, 2021
On Valentine’s Day, the star took to social media to show off his new bae. A few weeks after, he was sharing his break up with the world.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Fake It 'Til You Make It Star detailed how he was allegedly swindled by his now ex-bae.
After buying his man a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropping him at the airport, the star caught his bae at groove in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
“The reason why I’m being transparent with people is that I am quite tired of sugar-coating things, claiming how I am sad because of the ‘long distance’ while I’m out here looking like a cry baby. I wanted people to understand why I’m crying.” said Lasziwe.
It seems the star is mending his broken heart after his last update about his relationship. Taking to Twitter, the star said farewell to the pains of the past.
“To my relationship that lasted for two minutes: rest in peace! It was good while it lasted! I got my smile back. No tears left to cry,” wrote Lasizwe.