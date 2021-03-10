AKA on why he and Emtee haven't collaborated yet: 'He’s a deep & complex character'

Rapper AKA hosted a young Q&A on the TL on Monday night where fans got a chance to find out some fun facts about his greatest hits and other titbits.

The megacy went down memory lane on Twitter and gave special mention to some of AKA's hit songs where they felt he was a beast with his pen game.

Obvs flattered by the whole thing, the engagement on AKA's TL turned into a mini Q&A and as fans asked questions like what inspired some of the rapper's songs, one tweep asked AKA why he hasn't worked with Emtee yet.

AKA said while he loves the Roll Up hitmaker, he felt Emtee was a “complex” character and just getting one project done with the rapper would take quite a bit of time.

“I love Emtee. But he’s such a deep and complex character. For us to do a project we would have to like, live in the same house or something for like a month to really grasp the concept,” AKA explained with a laughing emoji.