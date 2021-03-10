Here’s why fans won’t get 'Kwa MaMkhize' season 2!

Reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has confirmed she has no plans to return to the reality TV world with a second season of her award-winning reality show Kwa MaMkhize.

Bursting another bubble for her hopeful fans, MaMkhize told TshisaLIVE that Kwa MaMkhize wouldn't get a season two despite the demand from fans and other stakeholders because she had other boxes to tick.

“To be honest, I want to create MaMkhize as a legacy. We had a very intense talk with Mzansi Magic and they were like, 'please come back, people want you to come back.' I was like, you know what, what Kwa MaMkhize became shocked me, it gave me way more than I expected, it left a lasting legacy for me. I feel like it was done so well and I don't want to interfere with that. I don't want to ruin a good thing so I think I will leave it like that,” MaMkhize said.

The wealthy businesswoman added that she didn't want to undo the good impression her first and only season left on Mzansi.

“I want to leave when people still love me ... I don't want it to ever get to a point where people are like 'ah she must go now, she's over-doing it now'.”

MaMkhize said at the moment, for all her fans that want to see her on their small screens, SABC1 is the place to go. She added that she isn't sure that she will pursue acting after this gig is done saying it's “too early” to tell.

Watch her Uzalo acting debut below: