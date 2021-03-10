TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Sbonga & Mazet are stressing Pretty but ‘Gomora’ fans are living for the drama!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 March 2021 - 18:00
Pretty can't shake the feeling that her hubby Sbonga and Mazet are more than friends in the popular telenova.
Image: Mzansi Magic/YouTube

There’s a new BFF duo brewing in the streets of Gomora,  and while everyone seems to be loving Sbonga and Mazet’s blossoming friendship, Pretty is overwhelmed by the stress but fans of the telenovela love the tension too much to care.

Sbonga and Mazet have had a platonic “hi and bye” type of relationship since the telenovela premiered last year but in the last few days, fans have seen the pair have more dialogue together and it seems they are becoming friends.

The pair discovered they have a lot of things in common; including sharing the same kind of humour and their love alcohol and chilling.

All this has served viewers with great entertainment but has been a bit too much for Sbonga’s wife Pretty, who fans already know is often short on self-esteem and high on insecurities. The blossoming friendship has been nothing but a source of stress for Pretty, who is bursting at the seams at the diminished amount of attention and affection from Sbonga.

However, over in the Twitter streets, the new friendship is serving tweeps life and vibes. Sbonga and Mazet are a vibe fans didn’t know they needed until they got it, and they want more of it.

Here are some of the top reactions from the TL:

