Khloe Kardashian has a ‘new face’ again and tweeps are freaking out!
Beyond the family drama, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian continues to be a topic of discussion thanks to her “ever-changing” face, and her latest video left tweeps shook as they discussed how they think her face is “dropping”.
It's no secret the Kardashians are fans of plastic surgery — they have even been nicknamed the “plastics” on the internet. However, fans feel Khloe was taking things a bit too far as her appearance seems to change in every second selfie or video she posts.
Khloe took to Instagram to unveil a new make-up collaboration but that wasn’t what grabbed fans’ attention.
Instead of focusing on the products Khloe was advertising, it was her “ever-changing” facial features — the shape of her lips and her seemingly tired eyes — that stole the spotlight. Her entire face looked different and tweeps weren’t OK with her latest aesthetic.
The reality TV star’s fans flooded Twitter with comments and memes about her “shape shifting”.
Fans feel Khloe should stop before she gets to a point of no return with plastic surgery.
Here are some of the top reactions to her face on Twitter:
there is absolutely no way Khloe Kardashian did that to her face😳 pic.twitter.com/1GgED4lxTI— nobody's nothing. (@MondeRSA1) March 9, 2021
Kim and Kylie just need to plug khloe on a good surgeon cause chile what is this???? pic.twitter.com/772knOQrMf— Phill Dunphy’s Wife. (@NalediMMN) March 10, 2021
Guys 😫😫I literally don’t know what #khloe did ! pic.twitter.com/aKuEtAiSur— uAyaaaa (@AyaMnyaka_) March 10, 2021
The way Khloe changes her face it's unhealthy, she's addicted to plastic surgery pic.twitter.com/8CNcil1hWD— Mrs kylian Mbappé 💞 💍 💖 (@NtombiNtombaza2) March 10, 2021
Khloe Kardashian will soon disappear at this rate pic.twitter.com/UBjQBcEI9A— you (@glitzy_cynthia1) March 10, 2021
Khloe Kardashian’s face ID every month pic.twitter.com/f8Mw45Bs2v— 𝚐𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚢⁷ (@gibbygaabby) March 10, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Khloe has a new face.....AGAIN pic.twitter.com/5GErtbPTGY— Skinny Chef SA👨🍳🇿🇦 🏳️🌈 (@anele_booi) March 10, 2021
Khloe's Kardashian never looked more natural. Love the new face.❤😍 pic.twitter.com/ExFNhCrTsb— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) March 10, 2021
This wasn’t the first time in recent months that the net found themselves invested in Khloe’s appearance.
In November last year, the internet was analysing Khloe’s face again after she shared a Twitter video in which her chin appeared to be pointier than previous images of the reality star.
Khloe had posted the video thanking fans for voting and helping her win a People’s Choice Award, but tweeps couldn’t look past how different she looked from the Khloe they have been watching for more than a decade on their small screens.
At the time, some tweeps attributed her look to hi-tech video filters, while others said it was the result of more plastic surgery.
“You look so incredibly different and unlike yourself. I don’t even recognise your face,” one tweep said.