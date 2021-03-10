Khloe Kardashian has a ‘new face’ again and tweeps are freaking out!

Beyond the family drama, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian continues to be a topic of discussion thanks to her “ever-changing” face, and her latest video left tweeps shook as they discussed how they think her face is “dropping”.

It's no secret the Kardashians are fans of plastic surgery — they have even been nicknamed the “plastics” on the internet. However, fans feel Khloe was taking things a bit too far as her appearance seems to change in every second selfie or video she posts.

Khloe took to Instagram to unveil a new make-up collaboration but that wasn’t what grabbed fans’ attention.

Instead of focusing on the products Khloe was advertising, it was her “ever-changing” facial features — the shape of her lips and her seemingly tired eyes — that stole the spotlight. Her entire face looked different and tweeps weren’t OK with her latest aesthetic.

The reality TV star’s fans flooded Twitter with comments and memes about her “shape shifting”.

Fans feel Khloe should stop before she gets to a point of no return with plastic surgery.

Here are some of the top reactions to her face on Twitter: