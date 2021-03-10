Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’
International hitmaker Master KG has clapped back at people who have a problem with his fashion choices.
It all began when the star posted a snap on himself on Twitter wearing threads from Diesel.
Though many live for his fly designer outfits, one follower was not here for the star’s look.
Sis believed Master KG needed to switch up his outfits before coming to the TL with pics.
The Jerusalema star hit back and, sorry to the haters, said he will continue to wear whatever his heart desires.
“Nah! I’m putting on what I want, I’m sorry!” said Master KG.
The Master KG defence force stood by their fav, telling him to ignore the hate and keep flourishing.
This is not the first time KG’s looks had the TL feeling some type of way.
After Master KG posted snaps celebrating his 25th birthday earlier this year, the TL was surprised about his age.
Master KG caught wind of the debate about his “real” age and laughed it off.
“OK guys, I was kidding I’m 35-years-old, neh batho baka,” he tweeted.