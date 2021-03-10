Mzansi celebs react to Piers Morgan’s exit from 'Good Morning Britain'
SA celebs such as Sizwe Dhlomo, DJ Warras and Rami Chuene have weighed in on the controversial exit of British TV host Piers Morgan from the Good Morning Britain show.
Piers parted ways with broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his commentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey received major backlash.
His comments resulted in thousands of complaints and was the boiling point of his long-running criticism of Meghan.
Piers landed on the Twitter trends list as users flooded the platform with their opinions on the debacle.
Sizwe couldn't hide how excited he was that Piers was no longer on the show.
“Good riddance to bad rubbish!”
Leaning towards the side of the debate that Piers' exit was long overdue and those who believed Piers had a personal vendetta against Meghan, DJ Warras said Piers' time was up anyway.
“Nah I think he’s done now. He’s been offending the offended on that show. Gender debates, trans debates, Trump, even Covid! Check YouTube clips. He always comes with the same energy. I think the BBC has been looking for a gap to remove him so the show can be 'The View'," the DJ wrote.
Warras also made reference to the video — that has since gone viral - where Piers said Meghan “ghosted” him. He said given how Piers acted like “a man scorned” where Meghan was concerned, he should have been banned from talking about her on the show in the first place.
“If I were a British citizen I would want someone else speaking on my behalf on GMB. Piers should have been banned from the topic. Ghosted dudes are a liability. He’s 'A man scorned'" Warras added.
Actress Rami also shared her thoughts.
“Piers Morgan's four-year meltdown over Meghan has finally reached its peak, hopefully, end.”
Here are some of the reactions from Mzansi celebs below:
Piers Morgan’s four year meltdown over Meghan has finally reached its peak, hopefully, end.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) March 9, 2021
If I were a British citizen I would want someone else speaking on my behalf on GMB. Piers should have been banned from the topic. Ghosted dudes are a liability. He’s “A man scorned” 😅😅 https://t.co/5JdUySgR21— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) March 9, 2021
Ja he’ll leave and start the Piers morgan show. Online or whatever. 🤷🏼 there’s always life after BBC. But on that show - he’s outdated and outnumbered. Just doesn’t fit at all.— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) March 9, 2021
And some general reactions from the net as Piers continues to trend:
GMB staff reaction to piers quitting and or fired 😉😆😆😆#piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/XvpupYiUUU— April Culberson (@TheTruthCO) March 10, 2021
'Shows go on, and so on we go': Good Morning Britain responds to Piers Morgan quitting the show. pic.twitter.com/XMCOPkS7O6— Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 10, 2021
Oh well... at least I can save some disk space on my sky planner not having to record @GMB anymore. I mean, pointless watching without @piersmorgan https://t.co/U9OM42NtlG— James (@JTU4EVA) March 10, 2021
We get ghosted by people we like everyday @piersmorgan ! We take our L and move on! You should’ve done the same. Find peace! https://t.co/Y05yvLapXL— Emarehi Oherein (@emarehi_oherein) March 10, 2021
Such a shame that @piersmorgan has left. Loved him on @GMB. Yes he’s opinionated but I liked to see if our, mine and guests, opinions aligned and if not then fair enough it’ll be a juicy debate! Sad times.— MelAnnie (@MelAnni02246650) March 10, 2021
#BlackTwitter seeing Piers Morgan get ate up for trashing a PREGNANT BLACK WOMAN cause she CUT HIM OFF. pic.twitter.com/2QZOwyVTlZ— ℒ ² (@507LindaALeudo) March 10, 2021