Mzansi celebs react to Piers Morgan’s exit from 'Good Morning Britain'

SA celebs such as Sizwe Dhlomo, DJ Warras and Rami Chuene have weighed in on the controversial exit of British TV host Piers Morgan from the Good Morning Britain show.

Piers parted ways with broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his commentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey received major backlash.

His comments resulted in thousands of complaints and was the boiling point of his long-running criticism of Meghan.

Piers landed on the Twitter trends list as users flooded the platform with their opinions on the debacle.

Sizwe couldn't hide how excited he was that Piers was no longer on the show.

“Good riddance to bad rubbish!”

Leaning towards the side of the debate that Piers' exit was long overdue and those who believed Piers had a personal vendetta against Meghan, DJ Warras said Piers' time was up anyway.

“Nah I think he’s done now. He’s been offending the offended on that show. Gender debates, trans debates, Trump, even Covid! Check YouTube clips. He always comes with the same energy. I think the BBC has been looking for a gap to remove him so the show can be 'The View'," the DJ wrote.

Warras also made reference to the video — that has since gone viral - where Piers said Meghan “ghosted” him. He said given how Piers acted like “a man scorned” where Meghan was concerned, he should have been banned from talking about her on the show in the first place.

“If I were a British citizen I would want someone else speaking on my behalf on GMB. Piers should have been banned from the topic. Ghosted dudes are a liability. He’s 'A man scorned'" Warras added.

Actress Rami also shared her thoughts.

“Piers Morgan's four-year meltdown over Meghan has finally reached its peak, hopefully, end.”

Here are some of the reactions from Mzansi celebs below: