Zenande Mfenyane slams troll for fat shaming her post-pregnancy body

Actress and new mother Zenande Mfenyana put a quick stop to a Twitter troll who attempted to body shame her for her post-pregnancy body, and her fans had no choice but to stan!

Zenande has been swimming in compliments on Twitter for her fire acting since she returned as Goodness Mabuza on The Queen. However, one troll tried to dim her light by commenting how “big” her tummy is on screen.

Zenande didn’t take kindly to the tweet and in a now deleted tweet, shot out a scathing reply.

“F*** off! Did you grow a human being inside of you! Stop being such a d***!” Zenande hit back.