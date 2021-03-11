TshisaLIVE

Actress Anne Nhira, who fought for Zodwa to be banned from Zim, dies

11 March 2021 - 14:05 By LENIN NDEBELE
Nhira found herself at loggerheads with Zodwa Wabantu when she single-handedly lobbied the government of Zimbabwe to block her from performing at the Harare International Carnival in 2017.
Nhira found herself at loggerheads with Zodwa Wabantu when she single-handedly lobbied the government of Zimbabwe to block her from performing at the Harare International Carnival in 2017.
Image: Via Facebook

An actress who got Zodwa Wabantu banned from Zimbabwe by the late president Robert Mugabe in 2017 on Wednesday night succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by robbers in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Zimbabwean-born Anne Nhira, 38, had a cameo role in the soapie Zabalaza playing the part of an illegal Malawian immigrant working as a hairdresser. She also featured in the 2016 film Mutual Friends.

Her brother, Julian Nhira, in a statement said, “She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon.”

In August 2017 Nhira found herself at loggerheads with Zodwa Wabantu when she single-handedly lobbied the government of Zimbabwe to block her from performing at the Harare International Carnival.

Nhira argued that Zodwa was over hyped and didn’t deserve the attention she was getting.

“We have one of the highest unemployment rates and whatever Zodwa, a SA provocateur who is not even one of the top socialites in SA is [sic] getting paid could have gone to another young Zimbabwean woman who has worked tirelessly and does so decently, or a dancer if the intention was that particular?” she said then.

In support of Nhira, Mugabe said, “I'm sorry we disappointed many men. You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don't want such.”

Asked for a comment by TshisaLIVE about Nhira’s death, Zodwa declined.

READ MORE

No panties, please. I'm Zodwa Wabantu

2017 gave birth to a new sensation in Zodwa Wabantu, a Durban-based dancer that grabbed headlines for her racy outfits and habit of not wearing ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Zim is totes obsessed with Zodwa

Even though Zodwa Wabantu is currently avoiding Zimbabwe like the plague, she has made a massive impact on fans there, which earned her a spot on the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Zodwa explains yet another Zim no-show: I wanted a letter from Mugabe

Zodwa Wabantu has explained why she had to cancel her scheduled shows in Zimbabwe this past weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she wanted an assurance ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Zakes Mda weighs in on Nomzamo Mbatha's 'fake African accent' for 'Coming 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker TshisaLIVE
  3. CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Elsa Majimbo landed on Beyoncé’s website & her reaction was everything! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X