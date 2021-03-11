AKA on #WitsProtests: When police fire at students they don’t care if you wear a red beret or a yellow T-shirt

Bhovamania star AKA has shown his support for protests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.

Violent clashes between the police and students led to the death of a man, after he was allegedly shot by the police officers attempting to disperse the crowd. Two student reporters sustained injuries and three people were arrested.

Many local celebrities used their social media platforms to call out the tragic incident, including rapper AKA.

In a series of tweets, the star shared his heartbreak and frustrations over ongoing protests at tertiary institutions in SA.