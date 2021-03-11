Cassper calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Wits shooting

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after clashes between protesting students and police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday turned fatal.

Shocking scenes played out as Wits students attempted to stage a protest against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.

A man died after he appeared to have been struck by rubber bullets as he exited a clinic in the area.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man — identified on Thursday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as Mthokozisi Ntumba, a civilian — was struck twice as he left the building and died at the scene.

Commenting on the death, Cassper expressed his sadness and added that the situation needed intervention from the president.

“Yoh! This is sad. This man must be arrested and an example needs to be made. It can't be business as usual. What was the reason for this innocent man to be killed so brutally?” Cassper asked, tagging Ramaphosa's official Twitter account.