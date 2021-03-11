TshisaLIVE

Halala! Nomzamo Mbatha makes history with latest Puma deal

11 March 2021 - 13:00
Nomzamo is flying the SA flag in her latest collab with Puma.
Image: Instagram/Nomzamo Mbatha

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has done it yet again with her collection in collaboration with athletic wear giant Puma.

After the success of her role in Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America, SA's finest Nomzamo has achieved another international milestone in her already-illustrious career.

The star announced that she has collaborated with Puma on their 'Shandu' collection. The one-of -a-kind collection is an ode to Nomzamo's Zulu heritage: the Shandu tribe which she hails from in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking on the collection, the star highlighted how this is Puma's first collaboration with a young black African woman.

“I want women to feel empowered and sexy. This collection is a defining moment of my career. When you put these pieces on, wear them with pride because for the first time Puma, as a global sports brand, has collaborated with a young black woman from Africa to create a collection.” said Nomzamo.

The star also took to social media to announce the apparel.

“Making history. Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be the first?” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently about her big break on Coming 2 America, she opened up about working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

“It was an out-of-body experience. Just wow, shocked. An out-of-body experience is the best description. Honestly, just to be surrounded by Hollywood royalty, people who have built such incredible legacies and had been about for so many years and truly made their mark.

“I remember looking at how they were celebrating each other (as artists) and just marvelling at that this was actually something I was working hard for.” she said.

