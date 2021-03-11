IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans feel bad for Leeto as Noah spills more secrets!

TshisaLIVE

11 March 2021 - 18:00
Skeem Saam fans are getting a lesson in “secrecy” thanks to the SABC1 soapie current story involving all the never-ending secrets from Noah's side of the family.

But, as always, Leeto is stuck in the middle of the drama.

Day ones know that Leeto is far from being a saint, the guy has done his fair share of shady business. However, the latest drama in his life thanks to his estranged wife Mokgadi, her troublesome son Noah and Noah's gangster mother in law, is too much for him to deal with.

Leeto has been in constant drama mode since he married Mokgadi and it got worse when Noah showed up in their lives. Now, all the secrets that Mokgadi and her mother have been keeping from Leeto are bursting out one-by-one.

The latest one was thanks to Noah. The “remorseful” young criminal survived his suicidal fall from the balcony and Leeto was ready to forget and forgive everything to be there for the young boy, whom he's admitted he cares a lot for.

However, Noah unwittingly revealed a well-kept secret that Bra Sikes is his biological father and Leeto was super-shocked to hear it.

So where fans thought he was taking a step forward, it seems that the secret has taken Leeto two steps back.

Tweeps couldn't help but feel bad for Leeto.

